With the backdrop of Trump DOJ/peronsal attorney Todd Blanche traveling to Florida to shake the hand that helped find little girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, now is a good time to remind everybody, Ghislaine Maxwell was not, is not, and never was a victim.

She wasn’t simply indispensable to the child-rape organization she was convicted of running, she was the organization. She handled every single detail so that all Jeffrey Epstein and the men at his gross old-man sex parties had to do was drop their pants and jizz. And she actively participated and was in the room while some girls were abused. She was 30 years old when she met Epstein, and was no hostage. He paid her to be his house manager and personal child sex trafficker after they broke up and she’d moved out. She literally piloted Epstein’s chopper carrying victims and Epstein’s guests to his pedo island.

And she has never in all these years introduced one shred of evidence that she was actually a victim of Epstein or anybody else, in her criminal trial or any of the civil proceedings against her. She’s had plenty of opportunities to talk, but when she knew the FBI was after her, she ran and hid in rural New Hampshire.

Until last week, her defense has always been that no sex trafficking ever happened, all of the victims were crazy liars, and Epstein’s non-prosecution deal should have applied to her, for all the things that didn’t happen. So where did she even get a hundred names of Johns to give Todd Blanche, names which definitely did not have Donald and Trump on either end?

Maxwell did textbook child sex-trafficking, on a huge scale. She sought out vulnerable girls who needed money and/or approval, and earned their trust, charming them by playing a big-sister worldly sophisticate who wanted to help them solve their problems.

She personally recruited hundreds of teenage girls to slake the rapacious, bottomless demands of Epstein’s egg-shaped weenus, stalking them in malls, outside of schools, or just walking down the sidewalk, which would make a 40-something creeper man stand out like some kind of a Roy Moore. (Though at one of Donald Trump’s pageants, illegal-immigrant-model or cheerleader-themed parties in the ‘90s, it was considered acceptable.)

Maxwell playing the part of girlfriend normalized Epstein to the outside world, letting him participate in polite society and giving him cover to lure girls into situations that would set off shrieking alarm bells otherwise, like when 16-year-old Maria Farmer was invited by Maxwell to Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico with promises of scholarship money, then got molested by Maxwell instead. Farmer also got creeped on by Trump in front of Epstein, and reported all three of their gross behaviors to the FBI twice, in 1996 and 2006. And nobody did a damn thing!

And Maxwell knew Donald John Trump, possibly before either he or Epstein even knew each other. According to Julie K. Brown’s book Perversion of Justice, in 1989 Trump was a guest at one of the yacht parties Maxwell co-hosted with her father. And then fate brought them together again. In 1990 Epstein bought a property down the road from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, and in 1991, two weeks after Maxwell’s father died, seemingly broke and under mysterious circumstances, she met Epstein at an event at the Plaza Hotel in New York. She’d graduated from Oxford and could have gotten whatever job, but at the age of 30 she’d never had one, other than presiding over an ecology nonprofit she made up. Her tabloid nickname was “The Shopper,” and she was newly broke.

Maxwell and Epstein became inseparable as soon as they met, and she quickly moved in with him and assumed the title of his girlfriend. In 1992 they started frequenting Mar-a-Lago together, where Epstein met Trump. They bonded over their shared interests in young white girls: Epstein owned MC2 Model Management with creeper Jean-Luc Brunel, and Epstein became known for bringing along flocks of girls to the Mar-a-Lago pool who were so young it even weirded out Roger Stone.

But none of that bothered Maxwell, or Trump. Far from it! Trump even seemed inspired, throwing cheerleader and young-model-themed parties at Mar-a-Lago that Epstein went to, and even one in 1992 where he and Epstein were the only guests! Meanwhile, as early as 1994, Maxwell was recruiting girls as young as 14 to “massage” Epstein.

In 1996 Trump invested in some lady-ogling too and bought the Miss Universe pageant, then in 1999 started Trump Model Management, where immigrant models as young as 14 claim they worked without visas. And while Trump was in between wives, he and Epstein flew around together bonding over horny-old-man stuff, like ogling models at the Victoria’s Secret show, or flying teenagers to Trump’s doomed Atlantic City casino.

But, in spite of nearly a decade of embracing her boyfriend’s hobbies, by 2000, Maxwell and Epstein’s romantic relationship seemed to peter out. She moved out of his townhouse and started dating a newly divorced Prince Andrew. But no hard feelings! Epstein put Maxwell on his payroll, officially making her his household manager, social secretary and now a real professional child pimp, and she made recruiting, transporting and managing girls for Epstein and others to rape a major part her full-time job.

But in spite of their respective breakups, Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Epstein and Maxwell all hung out together. Epstein paid Fergie’s debts, and according to a lawsuit that Prince Andrew settled, Maxwell enticed Prince Andrew into sex with 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre with a puppet show. It was all super weird!

And after Epstein and Maxwell broke up and she became his employee, she, Epstein, Trump and Melania still all hung out and socialized together, and were photographed looking cozy at multiple events. All told, Trump, Epstein and Maxwell shared more than a decade of friendship during the time Maxwell was actively sex-trafficking girls, through 2003, when Trump reportedly doodled that naked lady of enigmatic secrets with his signature as pubes in Epstein’s birthday book. ALL SUPER WEIRD.

Then, the parties ended. In 2004 Trump and Epstein had a falling-out, maybe over a 13-year-old girl, or real estate, or Epstein creeping on a member’s daughter at Mar-a-Lago, or some combination, depending on what version you believe. Trump married Melania in 2005, and Epstein got kicked out of Mar-a-Lago, sometime before Epstein was arrested in 2006 for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.

But Trump remains fond of Maxwell still. Over the past decades he’s never said a single negative word about her. That’s as positive as he gets about anybody! And even when handed the opportunity to distance himself from her, as one typically does with convicted child sex-traffickers, he re-iterated how close they were, that he met her numerous times, and he wishes her well.

That guy sure does surround himself with a lot of pervs.

Anyway, can’t really overemphasize here how disgusting, corrupt and gross it is that he, guy who himself confirmed he is in the Epstein files, president of the USA, is making any kind of deal with a fucking child sex trafficker. Or how not-credible anything a convicted pedophile jailbird might say to try and not die in prison. But MAGA is sure Maxwell is going to drop some names to bust up Hillary Clinton’s lizard-people pedo pizza parlor and adrenochrome cabal once and for all, really for real this time.

Last word to Maria Farmer, who was abused by Epstein and Maxwell and has bravely kept speaking up, and her lawyer:

