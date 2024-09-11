Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

How was the debate last night? I don't know yet! And I'm probably not staying up till the midnights to add in bullshit quick responses here!

It’s me! At the AI Detroit Kamala rally! It was so fun! And obviously also completely imaginary!

Now on to … well, they are all going UGLY.

This nice journalist wrote a lovely thing about his Haitian inlaws and their wonderful community, as well as his parents’ newly be-Haitianed community in Springfield, Ohio, and how sad he is that JD Vance and Ohio AG Dave Yost are just making up horrific racist bullshit about them. (Ohio Capital Journal) So of course the usual suspects are saying he should be deported. (No link)

And here’s a very long screenshot, but JD Vance is literally telling people it doesn’t matter if it’s true, “patriots” — and he knows who he means — need to go after the immigrant community. (NB: No child was murdered; a child was killed in a traffic collision with an immigrant driver. Local schools and clinics have for sure been impacted by the increase in newcomers. Temporary Protected Status isn’t “amnesty.” It just goes on and on, and JD Vance ends with it doesn’t matter if it’s true.)

America’s Voice would like to know why we’re not screaming more about Donald Trump’s promise of a “bloody” mass exportation as well as putting in jail all his “enemies”? That’s a good question, America’s Voice! The Washington Post wrote it up, so that’s good, but also honestly how many times can we write the same “Trump threating to kill and or jail us all, again,” again? But I do think the immigration hate is coming to a nasty head. (Gift link WaPo)

The Georgia high school shooter threatened an “LGBTQ massacre” and commented that he needed to “put a stop to” families that supported trans kids. Every rightwing asshole on the planet now: “The shooter was trans.” (Media Matters)

Missouri sec-state Jay Ashcroft decertified the state’s abortion referendum. Guess we’ll see what happens next. (Missouri Independent) What happened next: (Joe. My. God.)

Government shutdown season already? How much longer will Mike Johnson (?) be speaker of the House? Well, Republican support for his plan to keep the government running is “crumbling,” so he’s either going to pass it with Democrats or ??? Oh right, and the plan is stupid, obviously: He’s marrying a continuing resolution to a “proof of citizenship for voting” bill, which stupid paperwork mishigas means half the old widows you know won’t have the right to cast a ballot. (Politico)

Well I just learned a thing about how many hairdryer hours it takes to charge an EV or a hybrid! The upshot of course is “Donald Trump is a stupid, lying man.” (Thom Hartmann)

The indispensible More Perfect Union explainers why Google owes your newspaper and needs to #paythefuckup. (I was not of the opinion, like many in Europe were, that Google needed to pay newspapers to link to them. But it doesn’t really link to them anymore either now, it just takes the information and slops it right on its wall.) (More Perfect Union)

Smoke your marijuanas, protect you from COVID. (Mens Journal)

Robyn couldn’t figure out a place yesterday in her Michele Fiore (ALLEGED) Grifter post to include this video of Fiore’s daughter doing ASL to “Gangster’s Paradise.” Which is good because then everybody would love Michele Fiore so much for having such a cool-ass daughter and we’d all be yelling GIVE HER EVERY WEDDING SHE WANTS!

None of these — and I mean none of them — cute Halloween porch ideas are one-one-thousandth as cool as whatever my husband Shy will put up this year. (BHG)

That man LOOOOVES him some Halloween.

