Oh So Now It's Illegal To Leave Voicemails For Judges? Plus your other midday Wonkettes!
I’m still trying to figure out what to do with these here newsletters, since we obviously don’t want to send you TWELVE A DAY, because that is justifiable homicide. But also there’s way more than just one a day I want to put in your inbox. So I think I’ll do a midday and then an end of day and see if you like it!
If you’re already supporting Wonkette, ignore this button!
Here’s Evan:
Sara Benincasa is back and promises to do TWO POSTS A WEEK for us, oh, we are so happy!
This from Dok is a gut punch.
DeSantis, Rufo Gutted New College Of Florida, But At Least The Coffee Cups Have Bible Verses Now
·
And Robyn on these ladies who are mad at Birth Certificates. Obviously.
See you at end of day!
Whoops, this was supposed to be a newsletter.
I’m about to order some sushi.
I thought you all should know.
You may now go about your regular business as usual.