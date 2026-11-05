Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
2h

I think voters could've easily voted for Angie Nixon. She has been close enough that she should definitely be trying again, this time with full support.

I am glad Georgia and other places broke the pattern of "vote like Black women, just don't vote for them." And definitely get people to listen more to Stacey Abrams.

Reply
Share
9 replies
Parakeetist's avatar
Parakeetist
2hEdited

OT:

Russell Brand is now a convicted rapist.

He was found guilty of one rape and three sexual assaults.

https://www.bbc.com/news/videos/c693ze38vywxo

Edit: In case you can't open the video because of location restrictions, here's another story about the case.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ckyvrze96y70o

Reply
Share
7 replies
227 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture