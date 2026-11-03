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Wonkette

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
13m

BREAKING NEWS!

Voting results have just been certified at my house.

My wife will remain in charge for another four years.

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
9m

It ain't over till the last votes are counted.

And everyone please remember, Democrats need to be perfect; Republicans only need excuses. And there's always excuses to be had to support the Republican plan for us...Miasma, Pestilence, Calamity and Destitution.

Let us hope people are actually practicing what they are saying in the polls. We won't know till tonight.

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