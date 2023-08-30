Okay, these Schlapps are schlaaaaappschlitt! Wonkette evening news roundup!
What up in the world this afternoon? Some batshit!
We got you two WonkTV’s!
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
LIVE: There Are No Stupid Questions, Just Stupid White House Reporters. Today's Briefing!
LIVE: Biden Talks About Maui Wildfires, Hurricane Idalia, Probably Other Bad Things Too
You could watch them!
Tennessee House Speaker just silenced Rep. Justin Jones again, sure it had nothing to do with the vote of no confidence Jones was calling because of how Speaker Cameron Sexton is a big ol’ grift-thief!
TN GOP Speaker Can 'Silence' Rep. Justin Jones (Yes, Again) But He Can't Shut Him Up
They’ve definitely GOT JOE NOW! Read Liz for the splainer!
It’s the Alex Jones Question: Not did you do it, but how much you gonna pay the nice ladies? And Sara Benincasa is DELIGHTED.
They don’t call it Wisconsin Nice.
This is …. whoooooooooooooo boy!
And for your OPEN THREAD, you have Dok and this pud.
See you tomorrow!