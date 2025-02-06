Yesterday, Clarence Thomas sprinkled more pubes all over his integrity and all over America, as he ventured to the Oval Office — a place full of people with business in front of the Supreme Court, or that will be in front of the Court — to swear in Pam Bondi as the new attorney general. How tacky and inappropriate it was didn’t matter, though, because nothing matters anymore. There is no goodness or decency or truth or beauty in any of the Nazi pigs currently running this country.

Having lied her way through her oath, it was time for Bondi to get to work, and for her to start revealing that the things she said in her confirmation hearing were fucking lies too. Specifically the parts where she swore she wouldn’t politicize the Justice Department, how there would be no enemies lists — silly Kash Patel, she’s got ‘em memorized! — and how there would be no “politics-based prosecutions.”

What, you didn’t think Justice Department Nazi Barbie (there are so many of them!) — was telling the truth in her confirmation hearing did you? Ha ha ha ha ha ha refraining from lying in confirmation hearings is for Democrats.

So about that enemies list!

ABC News reports that as soon as Bondi skipped out of the Oval Office, she fired out a bunch of memos, one of which was to start a “Weaponization Working Group” to examine all the prosecutions of Trump’s many crimes. You know, because you need a working group to figure out why the man who is probably in truth the world’s most prolific and unrepentant criminal might eventually find himself prosecuted for something.

No, this is like the weaponization subcommittee Rep. Jim Jordan established in the last Congress, for the purpose of going after Joe Biden’s family and other Republican political enemies. Only this time, it has the imprimatur of the Justice Department.

J. Edgar Hoover is creaming all over his coffin.

She’s going to investigate the Jack Smith prosecutions — the one for Trump mounting a coup to steal the 2020 election, which included inciting a terrorist attack against the US Capitol on January 6, 2021; and the one where Trump for reasons we still don’t understand and were never allowed to understand stole classified documents from the White House on his way out the door and proceeded to obstruct every federal effort to retrieve them.

She’s going to investigate Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s prosecution of Trump in New York, for illegally falsifying business records, related to his illegal porn peener payoffs to Stormy Daniels, in order to affect the outcome of the 2016 election by keeping that little story under wraps. That, of course, was a state investigation, not federal, so Bondi really should pound sand, but she won’t, because MAGA is lawless and hates America. They even hate federalism, now that it isn’t convenient for them.

In that investigation, a jury of Trump’s peers unanimously convicted him of 34 felonies. It was the only time a jury was allowed to weigh in on Trump’s guilt. How many more unanimous guilty verdicts would there have been? Jack Smith is certain there would have been many more.

They’re going to investigate New York Attorney General Letitia James’s civil fraud investigation, where Trump was found liable for hundreds of millions of dollars of fines to the state.

Again, state. Again, Pam Bondi should fuck off. Again, MAGA people hate the Republic as it’s currently constitutionally set up — as we can see by the way they’re currently trying to burn it down all around us — so she won’t.

Pam Bondi’s working group will give Trump quarterly updates, because we guess Bondi was kidding again when she suggested there would be an appropriate wall of separation between her and the White House.

Plus:

The order further directs the working group to review any instances of “prosecutorial abuse” regarding the DOJ's investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, as well as reports regarding whether the FBI politically targeted Catholics, and the DOJ's prosecutions of anti-abortion protesters accused of impeding access to reproductive health clinics.

Neat, it’s got Josh Hawley’s hallucinations about the FBI targeting Catholics in there, because of course it does. And investigations into the DOJ for enforcing the fucking law against violent invaders at abortion clinics. Gotcha. Everything up is down, and everything evil is now being called good.

Yesterday in the Oval Office, Donald Trump wouldn’t commit to Bondi being impartial. Instead he laid down this word salad about how she would be kind of sort of probably impartial:

“She will lead the Democrats, uhhh, you know where they’re gonna, she’s gonna lead ‘em right down! But I think she’s gonna be as impartial as you can possibly be, I know I’m supposed to say she’s gonna be totally impartial with respect to Democrats, and I think she will be as impartial as a person can be. I’m not sure if there’s a possibility of ‘totally,’ but she’s gonna be as total as you can get.”

Those are the words Bondi heard, after ethics desert Clarence Thomas gave her a meaningless oath on a Bible that’s full of stories about how people like them are God’s enemies. Then she set to working on her enemies list.

Donald Trump is such a sick, damaged, made-from-spare-parts individual that he can’t possibly imagine Bondi being his attorney general and not being at least somewhat partial and/or doing his bidding at all times.

Trump thinks the attorney general is supposed to be his own personal Roy Cohn, after all.

And now Pam Bondi is his Roy Cohn, and she will be his Roy Cohn, and she will carry out his wishes like the ones before her, until the day comes that there is some line that for some reason she will not cross — Trump lawyers often end up with disbarment hanging over their heads, maybe she will too — and she will suddenly become a Deep State Devil Woman to him, and she will be then be placed on the enemies list, and there’s not a person in heaven or on earth who will have the slightest thimble full of sympathy for her.

Fuck around, find out.

