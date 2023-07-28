Rightwing Congressman, dentist, and white-teeth nationalist Rep. Paul Gosar (R-DDS-Arizona) complained in a House Oversight Committee hearing yesterday that Joe Biden’s strategy for fighting the overdose crisis is seriously flawed because it doesn’t have any God in it. The hearing was supposed to be about the federal Office of National Drug Control Policy’s approach to the opioid crisis, but Gosar found a severe oversight in the plan, which he had either read or asked a staffer to open and then do a quick text search upon. Here’s the video of Gosar speaking on drugs:

“Biden’s National Drug Control Strategy is 150 pages. The words ‘God’ and ‘faith’ are not mentioned one time. People need a purpose to be happy. To quote Robert F. Kennedy [Jr.] — I know that’s awful hard — ‘Unemployment kills.’”

Gosar then suggested that, since Democrats are of course Godless, they seek to get unfortunate addicts hooked: on Big Government!

The Left offers endless benefits. In other words, dependency. Because a dependent population votes for the providers of those benefits. But a human being needs a purpose — a good job, the ability to provide for a family, a belief in a creator — in order to be happy.

We should note right here that in clinical trials, the drug Naloxone [brand name Narcan] has consistently proven far more effective at saving lives than applying the Bible or other religious texts to a person who has overdosed.

Further, lots of people who are not especially religious claim to be happy, although according to Chick Tracts they’re simply fooling themselves, particularly if they find any enjoyment in Dungeons and Dragons, which literally will summon actual demons from Hell and make your face do this.

Gosar’s call to fight drugs with The Lord didn’t go over so well with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland), the ranking member of the committee. This is a much nicer video!

“The gentleman is somehow looking for some kind of religious test — which is explicitly forbidden in the Constitution for people for public office — in the drug control strategy? […] “Surely, it can make a difference in terms of people’s individual lives and individual paths to recovery. People will derive sources of strength from many different places, including religious faith, including their friends and their family, including psychology and so on. “But the idea that our drug strategy is flawed because it doesn’t put religion in the center seems to me to be preposterous.”

Then Gosar looked right at Raskin just like this:

And then Gosar was going to challenge Raskin to a test of religious faith, perhaps snake-handling, but we remembered that was a completely different story today, with someone handling Hunter Biden’s snake, it’s Friday, the end.

[The Hill / The Recount on TwiXXer]

