Wonkette

Wonkette

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EyeQueue's avatar
EyeQueue
4h

And speaking of transgender issues:

I constantly fight with chuds on Steam who post their incessant whining and puling about "body types" in newer games. As a result, I am most of the time banned. Currently, I am banned until June for a basically anodyne comment. Same as it ever was.

Anyway, I was reading the comments yesterday, and some knuckledragger popped off something to the effect that "in computing, *everything* is binary."

He thought he was really fucking clever.

Meanwhile, I attended the Women in Tech Global Conference this week, and among the sessions I virtually attended included one where a bad ass physicist (woman) explained exactly how quantum computing works in a way that I now understand it at a layman's level.

So, I was PISSED when I couldn't pop back to that asshole that quantum computing is coming and if he can only think in binary, it is going to break the puny minds of people like him.

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Runfastandwin's avatar
Runfastandwin
4h

It never works. Give a bully your lunch money today he’ll be back tomorrow. It’s one of the oldest truths there is.

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