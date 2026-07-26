Wonkette

Wonkette

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Dirty Work's avatar
Dirty Work
3h

I served honorably in the USMC. To witness this corpulent, 5 time draft dodging POS "receive" the remains of our fallen chaps my ass.

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
4h

This is one of the most fucked things out of this nonstop calamity that is Maladministration 2.0.

But yeah "Support the troops" unless you need to feed and house and actually honor them.

For Republicans, they are just little shields to hide behind with cheap Temu patriotism. The people in the unreconstructed party fly their U.S. flags, in the most obnoxious way, crow "Support the troops." They're cudgels to use to smear people against Republican wars of choice as disloyal, unpatriotic, what have you. And that gives the cover for Republicans to gain office and ruin all of our lives.

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