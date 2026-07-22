Wonkette

Wonkette

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Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
2h

Well, they probably told Pete he had to be sober for this hearing. And some drunks get *really* cranky when they get nailed to the wagon.

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Fleur de Sel's avatar
Fleur de Sel
2h

Literally wandering around Europe and apologizing. I can’t not do it. I feel so ashamed and culpable and disgraced. Nice times: everyone hates the putrid lard lad, but I want to hang my head. We hates it, precious, yes, we do.

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