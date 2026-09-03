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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
16mEdited

We have a nasty storm heading our way, fortunately i just got back in from picking up my dinner from the Japanese place. My phone just started yelling at me with that incredibly loud emergency alert. Seek shelter immediately!

THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE CLEVELAND METRO AREA.

HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

Find shelter Gimothy!!!

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Generation Vax's avatar
Generation Vax
2h

“Intimidated by competence” describes everyone in Trump's administration.

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