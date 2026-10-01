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Wonkette

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Tom65's avatar
Tom65
1h

Temu Patton strikes again

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
37m

~There's been a load of compromisin'

On the road to my horizon

But I'm gonna be where the boys are likin' me

Like a testosterone cowboy

Riding out warfightin' in a combat zone

Like a testosterone cowboy

Getting catfished and doxxed by AI Hotties

While I come on the phone

(Apologies to Glen Campbell)

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