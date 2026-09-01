Wonkette

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Tza's avatar
Tza
27m

It's really amazing how much damage you can do in a short amount of time.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
25m

Why do Republicans hate our troops?

"Military bases nationwide have reported refrigeration outages at commissaries, preventing troops from accessing perishable foods."

https://bsky.app/profile/factpostnews.bsky.social/post/3muffg6qroi2k

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