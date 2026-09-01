Secretary Shitfaced Pete Hegseth is busy calling Canadian women who serve as cadet youth group leaders fat on Twitter, but Dan Driscoll, secretary of the Army, submitted his resignation last night, one more event demonstrating the Fox News weekend host’s completely absent leadership, in a week full of them.

Fox News’s Jen Griffin reported on why:

This is, how does one say delicately, bad.

And the full reporting makes it so much worse. Axios cites how Driscoll’s attempts to modernize the military were being blocked (by the oldest white bread white-ass white Boomer loser regime in world history), and the absolute chaos that comes with Secretary Shitfaced making hiring and firing decisions based on his personal culture war grievances rather than on merit or skill.

Driscoll was trying to teach the military how to fight wars with things like drones. Pete Hegseth thinks the secret sauce the military is missing is testosterone gel and shaving cream, and no girls, Black people, or gay or trans people! Meanwhile Donald Trump is upset aircraft carriers aren’t using the steam catapults that comforted him when he was a boy, and his Transportation Secretary is Kids These Days-ing about start/stop buttons on cars. Fucking oldest people that ever lived.

Shitfaced was “suspicious and paranoid” about Driscoll, say some officials. Summing up the situation to Axios, one source simply said it was “sad.”

Once gone, which Driscoll will be shortly, there will be no top Senate-confirmed leadership at the Army. As if we need woke gay shit like that!

The Atlantic is out with a piece about the last few days of Driscoll’s tenure that adds a lot of horrifying color to what’s really going on with the military under Whiskeydick’s non-leadership, and how dementia senile clueless Dear Leader is about all of it.

They report that Driscoll last week had “brought his concerns about the future of the Army under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directly to President Trump” at the White House, which is kind of wild when you think about it, that he felt the need to go all the way around Secretary Daddy Issues and attempt to talk sense to the king.

But then immediately The Atlantic tells us this:

Trump was surprised when Driscoll told him how many generals and other top officers had been fired, pushed out, or passed over for promotion under Hegseth, one of the people said.

He … didn’t know? We guess major news about things his administration is doing isn’t included in the piles of AI slop Natalie spoon feeds him each day, AKA what Grandpa Dementia thinks are his presidential papers.

Driscoll told Trump that with Shitfaced firing all the talent, he was worried about the future of the Army. He told Trump he was going to quit. Then he did it.

Now there are worries in the Pentagon about what comes after Driscoll, one of the last remaining semi-adults in the building, when somebody more incompetent, with the kind of white supremacist anger and masculinity issues that are more aligned with Pete Hegseth, replaces him:

“What happens then? Generational damage,” a defense official told us.

Pretty sure Hegseth has already mission accomplished that one.

This comes after the astonishing leak this weekend of a classified assessment Shitfaced received last month that told him, in essence, that he’s going to need to gather up his Cialis and pull out of Iran if he wants the United States military to be able to do literally fuckall if anything happens in the world where its services might be needed. That would include protecting the United States itself.

Precisely this came from “the heads of the Army, Navy and Air Force and the four-star commanders overseeing U.S. operations throughout Europe, Asia and Latin America,” per the Washington Post, and it’s the assessment from the August 14 Secretary of Defense Orders Book (SDOB), which comes out twice a month. It tells the Defense secretary things like “how many warships do we have that can go do things” and “how many missiles we got,” you know, the kind of stuff Hegseth has already proven he can’t fuckin’ count.

The Aug. 14 orders book directs some troops deployed in the Middle East to remain there through September and some others into 2027, said those familiar with the document. The prospect of extending those forces further compelled military leaders to voice their concern, these people said. Leaders of the U.S. European Command, the U.S. Pacific Command and the U.S. Southern Command, along with the Navy’s top admiral, responded with what is characterized in the SDOB as a “non-concur,” those familiar with the assessment said — meaning they disagree with the secretary’s order to extend their forces but will execute it nevertheless.

And here we are, reading about this “non-concur” in the newspaper, because people close to the situation feel that it is important enough, the situation so dire, that the American public needs to know. Maybe this way it might even make it into Natalie’s bedpans full of AI slop.

“Too much for too long” is how one of the Washington Post’s sources described the assessment Shitfaced received.

Marcy Wheeler details here how, in response to receiving this warning from people who understand things far above his level of military understanding and expertise, Hegseth almost immediately went to Iowa to to the state fair to start kicking the tires on maybe running for president.

It’s not like he’s ever earned or been qualified for any of the jobs he’s had up to this point, why would he start now?

[The Atlantic / Washington Post]

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