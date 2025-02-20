tabs .gif by Martini Glambassador

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave a GREAT “State of the State” speech yesterday. I think this clip has some of the really good bits.

The founders of Indivisible wrote a piece in The Nation on how to get ourselves out of this fascist coup. One key thing: Democratic electeds have to learn that REPUBLICANS ARE NOT YOUR COLLEAGUES. THEY ARE NOT YOUR FRIIIIIIEND. THEY ARE NAZIS. NAZIS ARE NOT YOUR FRIIIIIIIIEND. YOU DON’T HAVE TO BE COLLEGIAL TO THEM. YOU SHOULD ACTUALLY TREAT THEM LIKE NAZIS, IN PUBLIC! That’s not exactly how Indivisible put it, but it’s how I did when I wrote about it. Never forget, never forgive. [The Nation]

We’re gonna need to be talking about this a whole lot again the next few months/years/decades, but Thom Hartmann has a good review of the question, Does Putin Own Trump? [The Hartmann Report]

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Roger Wicker says Putin should be “in jail for the rest of his life, if not executed.” Roger Wicker is correct. ‘Course it would have been cool if he had taken that steadfast resolve and directed it toward not confirming a secretary of Defense who’s a total dumbass and Putin fluffer who spews Russian propaganda as frequently as he spews masculine insecurity. [HuffPost]

Oh really, New York Times? Are Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy having a “feud”? Are both sides name-calling each other? Are they both sayin’ a bunch of malarkey? Tell us more about these equally valid points of view! Just kidding FUCK OFF. [New York Times]

An ICE prosecutor in Dallas might maybe run a … a … a white supremacist Twitter account? WHO WOULD HAVE EVER THOUGHT THOSE PIGS MIGHT BE WHITE SUPREMA- … yeah anyway. [Texas Observer]

Homeland Security/ICE Nazi Barbie Kristi Noem is gonna do lie detectors to find out who’s leaking about these ICE Nazi raids and making them all look like ICE Nazi idiots! [Bloomberg]

Italian fascist prosecutors have criminally charged the lead singer of the band Placebo, Brian Molko, for saying onstage that Italian fascist Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is a “piece of shit, fascist, racist.” He said this about that piece of shit onstage in Torino, in 2023. She was very upset about then and sued him. Now he’s being charged with “contempt of the institutions.” LOL. Our point is that goddamnholyshit, fascists are fucking thin-skinned crybabies, no matter where you go. [Guardian]

Mercedes Schlapp, wife of Matt, says that CPAC is a really hot place to meet dates. She didn’t specify if she meant her husband meets a lot of dudes there, or what. Probably not. But did y’all hear yet another guy says the male Matt Schlapp, traditional values married Catholic man, groped his penis, and all these witnesses corroborate it? [JoeMyGod]

Uh oh, there’s a SHERIFF’S REPORT about that? [24SightNews]

It’s cold as fuckin’ shit where I am, probably where you are too, so I’m making this lemony white bean soup with turkey and greens. Let you know how it is but I can already tell it’s gonna be great. [New York Times recipes]

Evan has a side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on BlueSky!

Follow Evan on Facebook.

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?