Republicans want to turn the presidency into a monarchy with limited congressional and judicial checks and balances. But only when a Republican is in the White House. (The Nation)

President Joe Biden is establishing a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till. The monument will consist of three sites in Illinois and Mississippi. There were no personal benefits to lynching, either. (New York Times)

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman knows that Senate debate didn’t go well for him. (Time)

Oct. 25, 2022: the date is lodged in his mind. “I knew I had to do it,” he tells me. “I knew that the voters deserve to have what, what the stroke has done to me—transparency that way.” As soon as it was over, he knew it had not gone well. “I knew at that moment that I was going to be considered—consider myself—like, a national embarrassment,” he says. And then the darkness came.

Tim Miller explains how there are actually two Republican primaries right now, but only one is real. Someone should tell poor Nikki Haley! (The Bulwark)

Republicans are coming for your infrastructure week. (Washington Post)

America Ferrara is brave and awesome. (Decider)

Can Miami and pickleball co-exist? (The Daily Beast)

You’re probably not the only one who’s had nuclear extinction nightmares, though with the escalating climate crisis, that almost seems like a mercy. (The Atlantic)

Why we’re all feeling that Big Gretch energy. (The New Yorker)

Whitmer had spent years working on an anti-bullying law with the family of a fourteen-year-old boy in her district who had killed himself after an eighth-grade-graduation hazing ritual. The measure was set to pass, but, at the last moment, the Republicans, under pressure from the Catholic Church, added a clause exempting bullies who claimed a religious justification. Whitmer, as Burton told it, “said, essentially, this is bullshit.” The following week, Whitmer appeared on the floor of the Senate, accompanied by a cartoon of Richardville holding a driver’s license. Above the majority leader’s face, it read “License to Bully.” Stephen Colbert eventually picked up the story. The Republicans backed down.

Even some right-wing antifeminist influencers are shocked to discover all this misogyny on the premises. (Media Matters)

Oregon decriminalized hard drugs in 2020. The results have been mixed. (Also The Atlantic)

Prison guard dogs are mauling inmates, many of whom are fully subdued at the time. (Insider)

Age discrimination against women is perversely equal opportunity: There’s no age when they don’t face workplace discrimination. (HuffPost)

OK, fine, right-wingers, here’s my own plot synopsis for the Barbie film you seem to crave. (Substack)

Robert Downey Jr. has had quite the life.

