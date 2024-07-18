Robyn and the MyPillow Guy

As you can all probably imagine, I was extremely jealous of Evan and his picture with the MyPillow guy — but what luck! I ran into him myself yesterday and got my very own. Tragically, my guillotine earrings (yes, obviously I have guillotine earrings) were not visible in the picture because I had to be very quick about it.

Let me tell you, guys. Mike Lindell is wearing some kind of megahold hairspray, because the moment I took that (#nofilter #probablyshouldhavefiltered #oratleastputonsomegoddamnedlipstick) picture, a giant gust of wind came and blew my hair all over and his stayed perfectly in place the whole time. Maybe his next venture can be MyHairspray? Just spitballing here.

I was hoping he would say something about my witchy illuminati nails, but no.

Surely some of you have missed my nails from the video chats.

It’s been a very eventful week so far — in fact, I am pretty sure I even saw Actual Donald Trump walking through the crowd.

No question, that’s definitely him. I would recognize him anywhere.

Donate Just Once!