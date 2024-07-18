As you can all probably imagine, I was extremely jealous of Evan and his picture with the MyPillow guy — but what luck! I ran into him myself yesterday and got my very own. Tragically, my guillotine earrings (yes, obviously I have guillotine earrings) were not visible in the picture because I had to be very quick about it.
Let me tell you, guys. Mike Lindell is wearing some kind of megahold hairspray, because the moment I took that (#nofilter #probablyshouldhavefiltered #oratleastputonsomegoddamnedlipstick) picture, a giant gust of wind came and blew my hair all over and his stayed perfectly in place the whole time. Maybe his next venture can be MyHairspray? Just spitballing here.
I was hoping he would say something about my witchy illuminati nails, but no.
It’s been a very eventful week so far — in fact, I am pretty sure I even saw Actual Donald Trump walking through the crowd.
No question, that’s definitely him. I would recognize him anywhere.
"Mike Lindell is wearing some kind of megahold hairspray"
Clairol Final Net. as long as it doesn't rain, that shit is like clear spray paint.
"Tragically, my guillotine earrings (yes, obviously I have guillotine earrings) were not visible in the picture because I had to be very quick about it."
We don't get to see them? What a tease!