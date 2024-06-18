The media has been obsessed with assuring the public that Donald Trump’s first 34 felony convictions won’t matter to voters, despite how pretty much all polls for a year now have said that if there’s one thing American voters are sure about, it’s that they’re less likely to vote for a felon. This is because if the media doesn’t have a horserace to cover, the media will be like the bear that shit on the pope in the woods under a tree that nobody heard fall. (Metaphors!)

But hey, there’s a new Politico Magazine/Ipsos poll out. Let’s see if Americans love crime yet.

(Spoiler no.)

The big finding is that 21 percent of independents say they are less likely to vote for the felon now. Now, remember, among “independents,” there are all kinds of idiots, including true swing voters and also MAGA idiots who feel special when they call themselves “independent.” So bear that in mind with all of these numbers we’re about to bullet point at you.

The poll also tried to get a sense of how Americans are feeling about the justice system and courts in America right now, in general. You’ll never guess which institution Americans trust LEAST, but you might figure it out if we said one of their wives wants to fly shaaaaaaaaaaame flags to trigger the gays on the other side of the lagoooooooooooooon.

43 percent of EVERYBODY thinks Trump definitely or maybe was prosecuted to help Joe Biden. (MAGA idiots.) Meanwhile, 51 percent of EVERYBODY thinks that is not the case.

17 percent of EVERYBODY says Trump’s conviction makes them more likely to support Trump. (That’s the actual size of extreme MAGA world. That’s who thinks they’re the majority in this country.)

That 21 percent of INDEPENDENTS we referenced above are folks who said the conviction makes them less likely to support Trump and that it’s an important factor in their vote. Overall, 32 percent of independents said it made them less likely to support Trump. The gap represents independents who don’t say it’s that important to their vote.

INDEPENDENT voters are weird, but their numbers on these questions track pretty closely with the full population, as Politico notes.

Was the Trump trial/verdict fair? 46 percent of EVERYBODY said yes, 19 percent didn’t know, and 32 percent said RIGGED and STOLLEN.

29 percent of EVERYBODY thinks Joe Biden was “directly involved” in prosecuting Trump. Another 25 percent is just not sure. The numbers are worse for people thinking the Department of Justice was directly involved.

54 percent of EVERYBODY is an idiot.

Surprise, only 42 percent of Republicans trust juries. Only 32 percent trust prosecutors. (But not for any reasonable reasons, just because some white MAGA assholes are getting held accountable.) These people are completely falling out of the American system.

Overall, 54 percent of Americans trust juries. The numbers go down from there, for prosecutors, defense attorneys, federal judges, etc.

And at the very bottom, Americans who trust the Supreme Court: 39 percent. In other words, MAGA idiots. The Court deserves that.

So there you go. Numbers!

We are sure it’s fine, though, and that Trumpworld has no reason to panic or worry that the media isn’t reading the tea leaves of this election correctly at all.

Or maybe they’re totally panicking, and they should be.

SHRUG!

[Politico]

Share

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?