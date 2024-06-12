Pete Buttigieg, the secretary of Transportation, who is gay and married to a man, says Pride flags are better than Martha-Ann Alito’s treason flags. He is correct.

If you’re just tuning in to the best news in US history, it is that Martha-Ann Alito, the wife of a Supreme Court justice who can no longer be referred to as “Your Honor” with a straight face, is a bit of a flag lady. We imagine she also is a holiday sweater lady and an idiot Christian version of “Live Laugh Love” kitschy garbage type lady.

And what with all the trials, tribulations, and valleys of shadows of death she and her husband have been enduring lately (regular people call it accountability), she’s been thinking about new flags to serve as retribution against her enemies. In Virginia it was one kind of treason flag. At the beach house it was a different kind of treason flag.

And at the beach she’s REALLY wanting to make a flag with the Italian word for “shame” on it, to counteract all the Pride flags flown by the GAAAAAAAYS on the other side of the LAGOOOOOOOOON. Have you ever heard the word VERGOGNA? She will tell you about the word VERGOGNA! It will be on her next flag, it will be so fabulous, her VERGOGNA flag!

And then she spelled it.

We know what you’re thinking: This woman probably has a lot of seasonal dishes and she forces people to eat off them. “Oh look, darling, I pulled out the jack-o-lantern dishes for HALLOWEEEEEEEEEEEN, aren’t they SPOOOOOKY?”

Anyway, Secretary Mayor Pete doesn’t have one second to waste on this trifling trash and her tacky flag fetish. The losers at Townhall shared the clip, and they’re whining about it:

“I’m often reminded that the most important thing in my life — which is my marriage, and my family and the two beautiful children that my husband Chasten and I are raising — that that marriage only exists by the grace of a single vote on the United States Supreme Court …

Obviously not a vote from the thing Martha-Ann Alito married. He is still very upset about that vote and feels personally persecuted by it.

“ … that expanded our rights and freedoms back in 2015 and made it possible for somebody like me to get married. “And, you know, Supreme Court justices have an unbelievable amount of power and — by the nature in the structure, the Supreme Court — there’s no supervision over that power. They are entrusted with it literally for as long as they live. And part of that trust is we expect them to enter into those enormously consequential decisions that shape our everyday lives with a sense of fairness.

AKA not like a common whining Alito.

But really, about those flags:

“I also hope that most Americans can understand the difference between a flag that symbolizes, you know, love and acceptance and signals to people who have sometimes feared for their safety that they’re going to be okay — and insurrectionist symbology, I’ll just leave it at that.”

Happy Pride, treason flag lady who probably complains on NextDoor a lot!

As we mentioned, the wingnut clown site Townhall tweeted this and was very upset about it, bellyaching that Buttigieg had “insinuate[d]” that Sam and Martha-Ann Alito support “insurrectionist symbology.”

Which is pretty funny because what we heard was him saying it outright. His name is Secretary Mayor Pete, not Secretary Mayor Pussyfootin’, after all.

We’d look around the internet for more wingnuts upset about what Pete said, but then we remembered fuck it because who cares.

PREVIOUSLY in VERGOOOOOGNA!

