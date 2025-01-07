A lot of right-wing dreams were dashed last week after it was revealed that Matthew Livelsberger, the guy who blew himself up in a Cybertruck in front of a Las Vegas Trump hotel, was not some big (literally) flaming liberal. Even after his family members came forward to talk about how much he loved Donald Trump, many continued to insist that it was all a “psyop” — a term meaning “psychological operation” or “thing that must not have happened because it makes the Right look bad in some way.”

Over the weekend, however, police shared two notes that had been saved on his cell phone, both of which do seem to confirm his political leanings and deteriorating state of mind.

In one note, Livelsberger, a Green Beret, implored the military (and attendant independent militias) to occupy DC in order to get all Democrats out of office, on account of how he doesn’t want to be led by people who “only serve to enrich themselves.”

You know, unlike Donald Trump. (Except for that time he raked in $160 million from foreign countries during his first term, and everything else he’s ever done in his life.)

He wrote:

Fellow Servicemembers, Veterans, and all Americans, TIME TO WAKE UP!



We are being led by weak and feckless leadership who only serve to enrich themselves. Military and vets move on DC starting now. Militias facilitate and augment this activity.



Occupy every major road along fed buildings and the campus of fed buildings by the hundreds of thousands. Lock the highways around down with semis right after everybody gets in. Hold until the purge is complete.



Try peaceful means first, but be prepared to fight to get the Dems out of the fed government and military by any means necessary. They all must go and a hard reset must occur for our country to avoid collapse.

This seems like a weird reaction to Republicans winning Congress, the Senate and the Presidency, but okay. I honestly wish I were more fazed by a “Let’s do a military coup!” manifesto than I am, but once you’ve seen 84,000, you’ve seen them all.

Spoiler alert, the second note ends with Livelsberger imploring Americans to “rally around the Trump, Musk, Kennedy, and ride this wave to the highest hegemony for all Americans!”

Why am I telling you the ending first? Because this is the beginning.

We are the United States of America, the best country people to ever exist! But right now we are terminally ill and headed toward collapse. We are crumbling because of a lack of self respect, morales, and respect for others. Greed and gluttony has consumed us. The top 1% decided long ago they weren’t going to bring everyone else with them. You are cattle to them.

Definitely a very good way to combat the greed of the “top 1 percent” is to elect them to public office so that they can cut taxes for their friends and cut the social safety net for everyone else, including veterans! Musk, whom he wishes people to rally around, has proposed cutting healthcare benefits for veterans, which might help those with PTSD or similar issues avoid Livelsberger’s fate.

We have strayed from family values and corrupted our minds and I am a prime example of having it all but it never being enough.

So we all have to live through a military coup, a plutocracy and the end of democracy because this guy cheated on his wife?

“Focus on strength and winning,” Livelsberger wrote. “Masculinity is good and men must be leaders. Strength is a deterrent and fear is the product.”

“The income inequality in this country and cost-of-living is outrageous,” he added, clearly unaware of who supports policies designed to combat those things. “The number of homeless on our street is embarrassing and disgusting. Have some pride and take care of this.”

I’m pretty sure the solution to this plan, as per those he would like to rally around, would be something along the lines of throwing them in prisons or bringing back workhouses.

“Stop obsessing over diversity,” he wrote, getting back on message. “We are all diverse and DEI is a cancer. Thankfully we rejected the DEI candidate and will have a real President instead of Weekend at Bernie’s.”

Well gee. Maybe we wouldn’t need things like DEI if people like this guy didn’t believe, despite all the easily available evidence to the contrary, that a white guy must be more qualified than a woman of color.

This guy is wacky, but he’s exemplary of something I’ve been saying for a long time now — and no, not just that the people who pull this kind of shit usually turn out to really hate women. It’s that there are so many people out there who have the economic policies of Republicans and Democrats completely switched around in their heads. Or maybe not that, exactly. It’s almost more that these people have convinced themselves that Republicans stand for everything they want and like, even when they are out here actively proposing the complete opposite.

I actually think they’ve had so many years of having to spin Trump’s most horrific statements into statements that were “good, actually,” having to spin the January 6 insurrection as “peaceful grandmothers” on a “self-guided tour,” that these people are just on autospin mode all of the time. Personally, I think this is a mindset that can only end in upset or doom or exploding a Cybertruck in front of a Trump hotel because you’re mad that your wife kicked you out for cheating on her and trying to turn it into a super manly and ideologically confused political manifesto so you don’t look weak.

Donate Just Once!

Curiously, a quick search of the website formerly known as Twitter shows pretty much no posts about Livelsberger since January 2, when it was revealed that he was a Trump supporter — and pretty much all of those were from people trying to claim that was a lie. Comments about Shamsud Din Jabbar, however, have continued unabated, and will likely continue to until we find out what his political leanings were.

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!