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3hEdited

More time-wasting performative bullshit, while meanwhile we're getting humiliated in Iran, we've depleted our weapons supply, the economy is in a shambles, the Reflecting Pool is still a disaster, and the BALLROOM progress has been halted by the courts.

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helenasgarden's avatar
helenasgarden
3hEdited

Ye gods, the place is looking like a flea market! Is that a taxidermied Miller?

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