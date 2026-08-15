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AJ Milne's avatar
AJ Milne
4h

He’s effectively a saboteur.

Whether this is deliberate on his own part is of no significance whatsoever.

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SayItWithWookies's avatar
SayItWithWookies
3h

And if we really want our aircraft carriers to be safe, each one should have a ballroom.

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