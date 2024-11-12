tabs gif by your pal Martini Glambassador

Good morning, here are some terrible things that have happened.

President Susie Wiles has decided on some appointees, and golly there are some real lightweights and stupids on there. Like Marco Rubio for secretary of State. And Lee Zeldin for EPA. Florida GOP Rep. Mike Waltz for National Security Advisor. Elise Stefanik for UN ambassador. Really sucks for Stefanik, because Trump hates the UN. He doesn’t put people there because he likes them or wants to see them or talk to them ever. [Wall Street Journal / New York Post / CNN / Washington Post]

Here is an article Elise Stefanik wrote at Harvard about how why fools fall in love, and why they should do it some more. Maybe she can read it at the UN. [Harvard Crimson]

Meanwhile Trump Nazi Stephen Miller gets to be deputy chief of staff for policy. Which is basically the exact same thing he did last time. Not a big promotion for the 39-year-old Nazi with the 85-year-old man’s bald head. [CNN]

Just kidding, President Susie Wiles isn’t picking all the nominees. President Elon Musk is also helping. [ABC News]

That terrifying creep Tom Homan will be Donald Trump’s border “czar,” which is a fake job. He’s the disturbed caveman dipshit who can’t wait to solve family separation by making sure he deports families together. [AP]

Here’s a Trump transition team asshole who is trying to bully DOJ lawyers into obeying the fascist in advance. Ooh, big man, big man. [Politico]

NBC News officially called the Arizona Senate race for Ruben Gallego last night, thank God, beating that moron Kari Lake. Hey, maybe Donald Trump can recess-appoint Kari Lake to something. Just kidding, nah! Too big of a loser. [NBC News]

Heritage Foundation staffers are joyfully jerking off on each other admitting that Project 2025 has been the real agenda the whole time. Yay, Project 2025! [NOTUS]

At my Friday place, I weighed in on all these post mortems on the election, and encouraged us all to be discerning of whether the critiques we’re reading are about strategy or communication, or are they telling us to change our values and/or throw vulnerable people under the bus. Beause fuuuuuuuuuuuck that. Read/share/subscribe if you haven’t yet! [The Moral High Ground / audio version]

Matt Wolfson, a 45-year-old ex-construction worker from Scranton, knows Trump is just like Hitler. He knows! He voted for him anyway, because everybody has good and bad things about them. Some of us just can’t stop biting our nails, Trump can’t stop being Hitler. Shucks! [Philadelphia Inquirer]

Here’s an informative and sober discussion between Hanna Rosin, Anne Applebaum and McKay Coppins on what Trump’s second term/permanent dictatorship will look like, what we know, what we should be on the lookout for, etc. [Atlantic]

Gah, that’s enough.

Pace yourself, everybody.

