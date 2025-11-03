Republicans will do anything, and we do mean anything, to keep those Epstein Files from coming out. But the drip, drip, drip continues! Not easy to keep under wraps a decades-long operation headed by the current president’s former best friend, with hundreds of victims, and dozens of perpetrators and suspects.

Now it’s been 36 days since Democratic Arizona Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva won her election for the 7th district with nearly 70 percent of the vote, and her election was certified two weeks and two days ago. But House Speaker Mike Johnson shut down the entire House on September 19 rather than swear her in and get that 218th vote on that Epstein Files Transparency Act! The longest swearing-in delay in the House’s history! Johnson could swear in new members during pro forma sessions when the House isn’t in session, just like he did earlier this year with two Republicans. But he’s not gonna, not until the government opens again, or maybe the thirty-second of never.

And today the House reached the sorry milestone of tying the longest government shutdown ever. The now second-longest happened under Trump’s first term. Pathetic! Those files must be INSANE. What could possibly be worse than the things we already know? Ponder! Meanwhile, here’s the latest.

The Andrew formerly known as Prince!

Raise your hand and pat yourself on the back if, when you heard that Prince Andrew was getting stripped of more titles last week— including Prince and Duke of York, and is now be called merely Andrew Albert Christian Edward Mountbatten Windsor instead — you immediately said to yourself, “that palace must be trying to get ahead of something SUPERDUPER gross!” After all, Epstein did once say that Andrew was the only man whose pussy obsession exceeded his own.

You wanted escándalo? Let us count the ways!

There was the posthumous release of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl, which renewed interest in Giuffre’s claims about being trafficked to Andrew, and detailed that she had three alleged sexual encounters with him, in which she said he acted as if he believed “having sex with me was his birthright.” VOMIT.

Andrew paid Giuffre a settlement in 2021 for an undisclosed sum believed to have been around £12m, though Andrew continued and still continues to “vigorously deny” her claims to this day. Sure.

Then drops from the cache of 18,000 of Epstein’s emails that Bloomberg somehow got a hold of show Randy Andy staying tight with Epstein at least five years longer than he’d claimed. Emails show him hoping to meet up with Epstein in person in 2010, and also with Epstein’s JP Morgan Chase banker/Lolita Island and New Mexico sex ranch visitor Jes Staley.

And in late 2015, Epstein told his close friend/accused sexual assailant of Virginia Giuffre/business partner, former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak (still alive, and 83, BTW), that “the Prince” was a source of information about a potential business opportunity in China.

WHAT’S MORE, royal historian Andrew Lownie, in a new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claims that Andrew went to Thailand in 2001 for the celebration of then-King Rama IX’s birthday, paid by taxpayers as a government trade envoy. But instead of staying at the British Embassy, which was surely quite comfortable, he charged taxpayers to go to a five-star hotel, and then had 40 prostitutes in four nights sent to him there. Holy sex addiction, what the fuck was wrong with that guy?! His peen has got to be worn down to the treads like an old tire by now!

And what more, claims Lownie, the Palace knew about all that, but turned a blind eye. And, Andrew also allegedly used his power as prince to meet with people for business deals pertaining to his own “private business interests” on the trip.

Whatever Andrew’s business doings were, though, they were not fruitful! Epstein was also reportedly giving money to Andrew’s ex-wife Fergie to pay her debts, more than £2 million. Why were these two so broke, when they were getting royal income and living in a palace with room and board and not paying rent? Who knows.

All of Andrew’s poonhounding and alleged child rape, burning through his income and pursuing personal business deals is not only gross, but a serious security issue, opening him up to blackmail and falling in thrall to shady characters. Which Andrew did, and not only Epstein. There were alleged Chinese spies in 2018 and 2019 who were trying to get access, and he maintained a friendship with alleged spy Yang Tengbo, who was eventually authorized to operate on Andrew’s behalf as he sought Chinese investors for an initiative called the Eurasia Fund. The alleged spies deny everything and Andrew has no comment. But honeytrap? Sounds like the guy was a whole apiary!

You’ll recall Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Epstein’s next-door neighbor, just last month told the New York Post podcast that Epstein was the “greatest blackmailer ever.”

We do know Epstein had a security camera at least at his front door. Whatever happened to those tapes? Are they in a file?

Anyway, said the Palace, “These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

And Andrew’s been stripped of the title of prince, though he is literally still a prince, and remains 8th in line to the throne. Turns out that even a literal King can’t change the line of succession without an act of Parliament, and Parliament is unwilling at the moment.

Also Andrew and his corgis Muick and Sandy are being forced to move out of the Royal Lodge … and are moving onto the King Charles’s Sandringham Estate. We should all be punished so harshly! And Fergie, who had been lodging with her ex husband, sounds to be getting evicted entirely.

And oops, now another lady is claiming to the Daily Mail that Andrew did some kinky adultery with her, too, and a nanny and a masseuse are also claiming he pestered them sexually. Jesus Christ, dude, get help!

But Donald Trump knows who the real victim is here!

You know it’s poor Andrew. The OPP (old pervert president) is probably standing there thinking, there but by the grace of God, etc.! If only America could strip our would-be king of his title for business dirty dealings.

And then there’s …

Alexander Acosta Lying About Money Laundering Investigations!

The Bloomberg tranche also revealed that Alexander Acosta has some very selective memory loss at best about investigations into Epstein.

It appears that in 2007, along with the child-rape charges, federal prosecutors were also looking into Epstein’s alleged money laundering, and had even contacted his main investor, Les Wexner, with questions. Epstein went batshit, and his high-powered lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, former Bush administration official Jay Lefkowitz, former Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr and Gerald Lefcourt went into full attack mode, pressuring Alexander Acosta, then the US Attorney in the Southern District of Florida, to FIRE Marie Villafaña, the assistant US attorney who had the VERY NERVE to probe the crimes their client was committing.

But just last month, Acosta told the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform that he didn’t recall any discussion of “potential financial crimes” as part of his office’s Epstein investigation. But emails and documents from Epstein’s Yahoo account show that was a lie:

Prosecutors in [Acosta’s] office discussed the financial-crimes component of the investigation with Acosta and copied him on correspondence about it. Records obtained as part of the money laundering probe were stored at the US Attorney’s Office in a folder titled, “Money Laundering,” which contains “attorney research and handwritten notes.” According to a partial list of the government’s evidence that was filed in a related court proceeding.

That list also mentions folders containing subpoenas, correspondence and responsive documents for JPMorgan Chase & Co. as well as for Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual. (In 2008, JPMorgan acquired Bear and took over the banking operations of WaMu.)

And yet JP Morgan kept Epstein on as a client all the way until 2019, ultimately helping him with more than $1 billion in shady cash transactions, lending him millions and even sending banker Staley to court Epstein personally. JP Morgan even let Epstein open accounts for young women without speaking to them, including one without a Social Security number, a huge honking red flag for trafficking. “Sugar Daddy!” one banker exclaimed to another after noting that Epstein had sent about $450,000 to an 18-year-old.

And THEN after Epstein was arrested, with real subpoenas surely to come or already there, then JP Morgan filed a report with federal regulators that retroactively flagged as suspicious about 4,700 Epstein transactions — totaling more than $1.1 billion and including hundreds of millions of dollars in payments to Russian banks and young Eastern European women brought to the United States. HOLY TRAFFICKING, that is a LOT.

And in 2023, JP Morgan paid $290 million to settle a lawsuit brought by about 200 Epstein victims, plus $75 million to resolve related litigation brought by the US Virgin Islands. Chump change for them! But no one at the bank was ever personally held responsible.

P.S. A question we have heard a lot is, why didn’t Joe Biden or Democrats under his term release the Epstein files? The answer is, they have repeatedly called for investigations since even before Epstein was arrested the second time, and days after the guy died, and for Acosta to answer questions. Though Biden did prefer to defer to DOJ independence and judges, like the old-fashioned guy he is. And a lot did come out through the courts, FOIA requests and other reporting during his term, like from Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, Giuffre’s lawsuit against Andrew, the Lolita Express flight records, and Epstein’s little black book.

And there is surely more to come!

Drip, drip, drip!

