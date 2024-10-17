California National Guard. Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

On September 23 of this year, a group called Building America’s Future registered Progress 2028 as a fictitious name in the commonwealth of Virginia. Days later, a one-page website called Progress 2028 popped up out of nowhere, purporting to showcase Kamala Harris’s agenda for the next four years, should she be elected president.

However, Open Secrets reports that Building America’s Future is actually a pro-Trump dark money group made up of current and former Republican operatives, and to which Elon Musk has personally donated over $100 million. Progress 2028 — clearly so-named in hopes of invoking the criticism levied at Project 2025 — is actually meant to look like pro-Harris propaganda while making Harris look bad (at least to voters who are very frightened of immigrants), by associating her with things she’s never actually said.

Like this ad right here, where Kamala is made out to say something she’s never said, in the third person, in Comic Sans.

See? People who are terrible are supposed to see that and be horrified by the idea of anything being done to help undocumented immigrants — especially things like affordable housing, which many American citizens don’t have access to but need. People who are going to be especially horrified once they find out about international driving permits (IDPs), which allow people to drive in any country they are in, and which is considered a valid form of identification in the United States and 150 other nations throughout the world.

Via Open Secrets:

Progress 2028 has also started pouring money into digital advertising. Since Oct. 11, several digital ads on Facebook and Instagram have included the disclaimer “paid for by Progress 2028” — totaling over $36,000 in ad buys over just five days. While the ads appear to include pro-Harris messaging, they lean into contentious issues listed on the Progress 2028 site that have created friction among different divisions of the party. “Let’s remove barriers for undocumented immigrants who are undocumented!” one ad states, adding, “Access to affordable housing, driver licenses, and fair wages creates a stronger America for everyone.” Another ad reads, “A national, mandatory buy-back program means fewer guns & fewer tragedies. Kamala Harris gets it!”

The group also has a Xitter profile that has not posted anything yet (unless it’s been erased) and which follows no one but Elon Musk.

Xitter screenshot

Because of course!

Alas, while Project 2025 is 922 pages long (a little over 100 fewer pages than Infinite Jest), Progress 2028 is just one page of a a very basic-looking website

The irony is … the “fake” Harris positions on the site, the things that these people imagine are the worst of the worst things they could say that she or anyone else supports? They’re not even that bad. They’re pretty much a Tuesday morning Nice Time on your Wonkette.

For instance, this is supposed to be bad:

We will transform our justice system to ensure it truly delivers safety and dignity for all. We believe in ending the criminalization of poverty and reforming a system that disproportionately targets Black and Brown communities. From eliminating cash bail to reducing unnecessary incarceration, we’ll focus on keeping families together and investing in community-driven solutions like education, housing, and healthcare, which truly make our neighborhoods safer. It’s time to reimagine public safety—one where every individual, no matter their background or income, can thrive. We’ll dismantle outdated policies like the War on Drugs and reduce the prison population through rehabilitation and second chances. With bold leadership, we can create a justice system that upholds fairness, opportunity, and justice for all​.

Harris doesn’t have anything on her actual website on the topic of criminal justice reform so I can’t directly compare and contrast … but what kind of person looks at that and goes “Ew! No thank you!”?

I mean, it’s not just me, here — only 12 percent of the population is under the impression that the War on Drugs was a good and successful idea. Seventy-one percent believe we need to reduce the prison population. Even 68 percent of Republicans believe that incarceration is a public safety issue, because “sending someone to prison for a long sentence increases the chances that he or she will commit another crime when they get out because prison doesn’t do a good job of rehabilitating problems like drug addiction and mental illness.”

This is also supposed to scare people:

Kamala Harris is dedicated to making communities safer by reducing the number of firearms in civilian hands through a fair and effective mandatory buy-back program. She believes that fewer guns, particularly dangerous assault weapons, mean safer neighborhoods, and this can be achieved through common-sense gun reform that respects the rights of responsible owners while reducing access to firearms. Kamala will prioritize a nationwide buy-back program to get guns off the streets and ensure fairness to all participants. Her passion for gun control is unwavering—she’s committed to taking bold actions that reduce gun violence and save lives, making schools, homes, and public spaces safer for everyone.

These people are so far down the rabbithole, they think “gun buyback” — a voluntary program wherein you decide not to have any murder sticks in your house for the kids to mess with, and the government gives you some money — is a SCARY PROPOSITION!

In fact, the far-Right has made it illegal in places to do gun buybacks, because of the right to life … of the guns.

According to a nationwide survey commissioned by The Hill (not exactly a far-left publication, mind you), 76 percent of Americans support a gun buyback program and 69 percent support an assault weapons ban, including 51 percent of Republicans.

Let’s take a look at the gun control poll that Fox News ran themselves, shall we?

There is also is a whole section on LGBTQIA kids designed to scare parents who believe they should have a say in what their child’s sexual orientation or gender identity is and people who are afraid kids are going to get full blown sex change surgeries in droves.

“Her vision is to advance the LGBTQIA agenda in schools, fostering education on inclusivity and diversity, while empowering young people to live authentically,” it reads, as though people other than right-wing nutjobs talk about “the gay agenda.”

But I digress!

This is not the first time that Building America’s Future has pulled this shit. They are also the sole funder of the Future Coalition PAC, which ran some ads in Michigan — a state with an especially high Muslim and Arab population — which extolled Harris’s support for Israel and the fact that Doug Emhoff is Jewish, while shoving in as many anti-semitic dogwhistles as they could imagine.

It sure seems like something about this should be illegal, but it’s probably not. Building America’s Future won’t even be required to disclose anything about its financials until after the election, and even then they don’t have to disclose who funds them, because we pretty much have almost no regulations on this sort of thing whatsoever. America!

