Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Re-upping today’s meme chat carefully curated political cartoon, because relevant: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/3230f2ba-0e92-4240-9a17-d119d8e5be4e?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Old guy named Bill (OGNB)'s avatar
Old guy named Bill (OGNB)
3h

I have this picture of the jet in 4 years rusting out back in an overgrown field at some remote air force base with its landing gear up on cinder blocks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
389 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture