Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
3h

OK...I *never* talk about this, but I just can't with this fucking story. Anyone who would have a go at a survivor of childhood sexual abuse is a FUCKING WORTHLESS MONSTER who not only deserves to lose an election but also deserves to be shunned for life.

Ask me how I know.

Actually, don't.

BBL, dear Wonkers. Stay strong and keep up the good fight!

Reply
Share
6 replies
SterWonk's avatar
SterWonk
3h

> While current governor Mike DeWine has said he wouldn’t retract his endorsement — or, more specifically, his endorsement of the Ohio Republican ticket as a whole — he’s also not campaigning for him.

Showing the same degree of courage as Angela Paxton... 🙄

Reply
Share
4 replies
602 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture