Florida Congressman Cory Mills has been hit with a restraining order barring him from contacting ex-girlfriend Lindsey Langston, who has accused him of threatening to release revenge porn of her if she did not get back together with him and also threatening to physically assault anyone she dated other than himself — largely because of the text messages he sent to that effect.

Langston, a former Miss United States, broke up with Mills this past February after police investigated him for beating Sarah Raviani, the co-founder of a group called “Iranians for Trump,” who turned out to also be his girlfriend in Washington DC. This, mind you, was while he was still technically married to his now ex-wife, an Iraqi refugee who served in the first Trump administration. Girlfriend #2 told police that he “grabbed her, shoved her, and pushed her out of the door.”

Police wrote in their report that they observed fresh bruises on Raviani’s arms, and an officer overheard Mills telling her to lie about how she got them. After being told that Mills would be arrested, Raviani recanted her accusation and said the bruises were actually from a recent vacation.

Despite the recantation, however, police still sent an arrest warrant for Mills to interim US Attorney Ed Martin, who just never bothered to sign it, for reasons that we’re sure aren’t “Cory Mills is a Republican.”

Taking the previous assault in consideration, Judge Fred Koberlein Jr. of Florida’s Third Judicial Circuit found that Langston had “reasonable cause to believe she is in imminent danger of becoming the victim of another act of dating violence without an injunction being entered.”

We can assume that there was some pretty solid evidence against Mills in this case, because it can be very difficult to get a judge to issue a restraining order in stalking and harassment cases. I know more than one woman who has been told “He’s just doing this because he likes you!” or “Are you sure you’re not taking this the wrong way?”

The latter, clearly, was what Mills was going for — in his testimony he claimed his messages about sending videos of her were tongue-in-cheek and not serious threats. He also claimed that the videos he was threatening to send were videos of Langston baking, and that he no longer had access to them anyway.

Koberlein wrote that he did not believe Mills’s testimony was “truthful,” but wrote, “Even had the Respondent’s testimony been truthful, his response is irrelevant because there was no evidence presented suggesting the Petitioner knew the Respondent no longer had possession of their intimate videos.”

It was fairly clear from Langston’s demeanor in court that she was traumatized by Mills’s behavior, and not because she was worried he would distribute movies of her baking cookies.

After the news came out, a reporter asked House Speaker Mike Johnson to weigh in on the fact that Mills was accused of beating his other girlfriend, as well as of stolen valor by those he claimed to have saved on the battlefield.

Rather than say that it would be bad for a member of Congress to beat a woman or steal valor, or condemn those practices in general, Johnson called Mills a “faithful colleague” and said “Let’s talk about something really serious.”

Allow me to remind you that just last week he had no qualms about weighing in on whether or not Bad Bunny should play the Super Bowl halftime show.

So that’s something he considers more important than either domestic violence or stolen valor. Good to know!

