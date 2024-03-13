Republican Ken Buck's F*ck You to Republicans on way out Congress's door
Shit I was all Okay gonna do newsletter and then just … forgot to do newsletter. What have I told all y’all about my bad brains?
Ken Buck leaves House Speaker (?) Mike Johnson (??) with a one-seat majority.
You had a morning news roundup to start your day!
That sounds like it will be very popular.
Donald Trump Talks Social Security Cuts, Not That He'd Ever Cut Social Security, Unless He Does
And furthermore!
Trump Driver Brian Butler Explains How They Shoved The Stolen Classified Docs Onto A Plane To New Jersey
What has two thumbs and didn’t do anything like that with his documents? This guy! (I mean Joe Biden. Not Robert Hur. Oh well whatever, you know what I mean.)
Robert Hur's Testimony Did Not Exonerate Him From Charges He's A Slimy Partisan Hack
And in his other criminal trial … no, the other one … no not that one …
What Just Happened With Fani Willis's Georgia Trump RICO Case, And Should You Freak Out? An Explainer!
Texas is Goofus.
Alabama is also Goofus.
Trans Lady Existing At Space Camp, So That's A Thing To Be Upset About If You Are Disgusting
California is Gallant! (Stress on second syllable please.)
And one more for safety:
See you bright and early tomorrow, for tabs!
His name is Buck, he's here to ...