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Diane's Less Hostile Username's avatar
Diane's Less Hostile Username
5h

“pro-choice Republican”

I'm not a brain genius, but it is LITERALLY impossible to be pro-choice if you are voting for the piece of shit GQP.

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JustPixelz's avatar
JustPixelz
4h

Trump: "They come from a part of the world that only knows how to kill each other.”

America?

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