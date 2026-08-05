Wonkette

Wonkette

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Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
3h

𝑽𝒐𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒉𝒐𝒘 𝑴𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒑𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒅 𝒃𝒚 𝒔𝒂𝒚𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒔𝒉𝒐𝒘 𝒎𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝒔𝒐 𝒘𝒆 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒌𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒔𝒒𝒖𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕.

🤣

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Suel J's avatar
Suel J
3h

They really do think people are stupid. They've forgotten who they work for. So let's fire them

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