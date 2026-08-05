If one thing is clear from last night’s primary results — aside from all the other clear things — it is that the Republican fascists who control red states absolutely loathe their voters. We don’t just mean the woke voters who live in cities and coach men-in-women’s-sports teams either. They hate their own voters too.

Last night in Missouri and Kansas, it was yet another night of ballot initiatives that really pissed Republican electeds off. And wouldn’t you know it, but their voters told them to fuck off anyway.

Here is a clip of Rachel Maddow talking last night about how Missouri voters gave their politicians a “one-finger salute” in the results of Amendment 4.

As Maddow explained there — and Wonkette explained yesterday — Amendment 4 was essentially an amendment asking voters to take power away from themselves to make it harder to put initiatives on the ballot. Missouri Republicans don’t like these initiatives because gross fucking voters use them to make sure people can get abortions in Missouri and get healthcare in Missouri and legalize pot and other cool, we mean totally sinful stuff like that. (Because lots of times there is a disconnect between the policies people actually like and the people Fox News has brainwashed them to vote for and/or against.)

So this new Amendment 4, a brainchild of the Republican Legislature, would have made it so that not only must proposed amendments get a certain number of signatures to get on the ballot, they have to get a certain number of signatures from each congressional district, which sounds as pointless as it is, unless your point is just to make citizen-led democracy harder. As Maddow noted, though, the rules would have stayed the same for the Legislature; if they wanted to get something on the ballot, they could use the older, easier way.

Voters in the Show Me State responded by saying show me your dick so we can kick you square in it.

The New York Times graphic shows just how strongly Missouri voters felt about this:

And then there was Amendment 5, the Republican attempt to roll back the state income tax and replace it with feelings and jacked up sales taxes. Missouri voters said fuck off to that one by an even bigger margin, with the “nos” on that one pulling in 83.3 percent of the vote by the current count.

These results are so lopsided they actually disprove the Old Internet “Crazification Factor” of 27 percent. So we guess some people tied their heads on straight yesterday morning by accident.

Here’s a guy who kind of elegantly captured how these two amendments, and their failures, could be related:

The coalition against Amendment 5 was especially broad, with business groups either staying on the sidelines or opposing it. Educator and groups from the left organized under the name No Everything Tax against Amendment 5 and Protect Majority Rule Missouri against Amendment 4. Missourians don’t like the way Amendment 5 was tilted toward making wage earners pay more, said Mark Jones of the Missouri National Education Association. “Fundamentally, Missourians rejected the idea that they should pay for tax breaks for billionaires and then not be able to change to correct the legislature, not only on this issue but forever,” he said.

In related news, Missouri wingnut Secretary of State Denny Hoskins and his sassy red jacket have blocked an amendment intended to put Missouri’s new Legislature-approved election-rigging, gerrymandering, “no votes for Democrats” map on the ballot, because, well, we’ve established that Missouri Republicans loathe their voters. The attorney general and the governor, also fascists, agree that the amendment is very stinky, and also fuck the voters.

Fascists get away with this kind of shit until they don’t anymore, as a cursory reading of history shows.

Hoskins, a very serious man with, again, a very sassy red jacket, is also threatening to defund a library in Columbia for exposing children to pornographic children’s books like Rainbowsaurus, wherein a search for a rainbow-colored dinosaur is commenced, and Big Wig, wherein a child dresses up in a non-gender-conforming costume and isn’t even beaten or killed for it.

What a normal man Denny Hoskins is.

Now let’s move next door to Kansas, which is not known as the Show Me State, because Missouri took that one, so it’s just the Sunflower State.

You know how Kansas is always getting Republican amendments on the ballot to try to take away abortion rights and Kansas voters always tell them to shove a bunch of sunflowers up their buttholes?

Did it again!

By a margin of 61 to 39, Kansas voters rejected an amendment to take power from the governor to appoint state supreme court justices with the assistance of a state commission that exists to choose good candidates for the job, and put them up to direct election instead. The idea here is that Kansas has a (term-limited) Democratic governor named Laura Kelly, but yet is a red state, and maybe if the voters directly elected the state supreme court, they eventually could pack the court with some god-bothering Christian fascists up in there. You know, the kinds who won’t rule that abortion is protected by the state constitution.

(Another brand new justice of the Kansas supreme court, Christopher Jayaram, issued a ruling on Monday in his capacity as a county district judge, just a few hours before his swearing-in to the state supreme court, that struck down a whole bunch of abortion restrictions. So that adds insult to yesterday’s injury for Kansas right-wingers.)

So that is what voters in red Missouri and red Kansas did when they went to the polls yesterday, outside of making selections in their respective primaries.

You can see why voting is such a problem for fascists, even sometimes when their own people do it. Fuckers get ideas like their voices matter and stuff. Gotta nip that shit in the bud.

[Missouri Independent]

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