Wonkette

Wonkette

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SunMoonStars's avatar
SunMoonStars
4h

JFC I hate stupid people. Couple that with cruelty and you have the entire right summed up.

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EyeQueue's avatar
EyeQueue
4hEdited

"The comments were also full of women saying that they would be so happy to give their votes up, just in case any men happen to be around and looking for a woman to whom they can give their approval."

Can these little knotheads just fucking STOP already? I am not giving up my right to vote b/c some misogynists and their little knotheaded companions think that women shouldn't have it.

This is a hill I am prepared to die on. Voting is sacred.

ETA: The balkanization can't come soon enough, IMO. We can't have a functioning, decent, social-contract-dependant, multicultural, pluralistic democracy with 30% of people in that mindset. We just can't.

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