Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carstonio's avatar
Carstonio
4h

The 86 47 nonsense is a version of white fragility, where a Black man frowns and white people scream “Don’t hurt me!” Or wealthy fragility, where Mamdani proposes taxing second homes and rich people act like he’s bringing back the guillotine.

Reply
Share
12 replies
Pliny the Younger's avatar
Pliny the Younger
4h

Back in my college days, I made rent waiting tables at a popular pizza'n'beer joint. One time, the manager asked me to 86 an unruly customer. I didn't know I was supposed to *kill* him!

Reply
Share
9 replies
453 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture