Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Sweet's avatar
John Sweet
3h

"Barry Krischer ... told the grand jury the victims were prostitutes, drug addicts, thieves..."

Here's the thing about prostitutes, drug addicts, and thieves, though: it's still wrong to rape and traffic them. Also illegal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Old guy named Bill (OGNB)'s avatar
Old guy named Bill (OGNB)
3h

"...told the House Judiciary Committee that the FBI has the names of at least 20 people tied to Epstein, including 'one Hollywood producer worth a few hundred million dollars, one royal prince, one high-profile individual in the music industry, one very prominent banker, one high profile government official, one high profile former politician, one owner of a car company in Italy, one rock star, one magician, at least six billionaires, including a billionaire from Canada.'”

...and one cast member of "Home Alone 2."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
245 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture