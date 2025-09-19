With Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett mumbling about alien entities rising from the seas, Trump fantasizing about reporters dying in a plane crash on his way back from that NyQuil nightmare of his state visit to the UK, and Albania rolling out an AI cabinet member, thank goodness for a normal subject: Jeffrey Epstein and his shadowy international child-rape-trafficking cabal!

Dirty old men perving on young girls and then lying to cover it up is a tale as old as time, though Epstein’s pimp getting his fellow gross-old-man friends to compile a whole leather-bound birthday scrapbook to hyuk about what a creep he is is a post-Shutterstock kind of twist.

The latest Epsteinery: This week Kash Patel squirmed and screamed in front of the Senate and then the House, maintaining that the only person Epstein trafficked girls to was himself, all of Epstein’s victims saying otherwise were liars, and that he’s not going to investigate anybody else or release anything else because there is nothing to investigate, and anyway judges won’t let him. Is Trump on that list? He won’t say! And just where is that black book that Patel claimed was under the direct control of the FBI, and had demanded the FBI put on their “big boy pants” and release? Suddenly Patel doesn’t know what anybody is talking about! Maybe somebody shedded a COVID vaccine on him.

Christ, what a condescending little shit.

And, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky), who for whatever reason has joined the Democrats on this, told the House Judiciary Committee that the FBI has the names of at least 20 people tied to Epstein, including “one Hollywood producer worth a few hundred million dollars, one royal prince, one high-profile individual in the music industry, one very prominent banker, one high profile government official, one high profile former politician, one owner of a car company in Italy, one rock star, one magician, at least six billionaires, including a billionaire from Canada.”

HMM!

Remember how Ghislaine Maxwell said that at least two of Epstein’s buddies were in Trump’s very own Cabinet? Maxwell is, of course, a liar who’s been charged with perjury twice, and, but, also, Howard Lutnick still owns the house next door to Epstein’s in New York, and once hosted a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton there. And RFK Jr. was known to party with Epstein and fly on his plane. Though they have not been accused of improprieties! Anyway, Patel wasn’t interested in knowing any more about that, either.

And shouldn’t Patel be worried that somebody is time-traveling and FORGING the signature of Future President Trump in that birthday book?! Somebody should look into that!

BUUUT, nevertheless, even after Patel disrespected Congress in every way short of taking a dump on the floor, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee still tabled a request by Democrats yesterday to subpoena four major banks — JPMorgan, BNY, Bank of America, and Deutsche Bank — about their connections to Epstein, and the $1.5 billion worth of suspicious transactions they had flagged and then proceeded to go on and do nothing about.

And Patel tried to throw former Miami federal prosecutor / Trump Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta under the bus for Epstein’s sweet 2007 deal and non-prosecution agreement against “any potential co-conspirators,” which Patel claims is also part of what keeps him from even investigating anybody else. But, that did not stop Ghislaine Maxwell from being convicted (she was convicted of acts outside of that time frame too).

Also the agreement only covers the time period between 2001-2007, and it’s unclear if it covers the whole country or just Florida, though the Supreme Court is looking into that issue, and maybe will let us know in October. And, Epstein was quite active in the decade before and after, and moved out of Florida in 2010 when his sentence was done. For instance, JPMorgan banker Jes Staley was emailing Epstein his appreciation of his visit with “Snow White” at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch in 2010. Even with the most generous reading for the pedo cabal, the agreement could seemingly not possibly cover future crimes. But if the DOJ is not even going to investigate anyone anyway, guess it doesn’t matter!

For his part, Acosta has tried to blame Epstein’s cushy deal and that every co-conspirator everywhere, for all time non-prosecution agreement on then-Palm Beach state attorney Barry Krischer, who never reached out to or interviewed any of the girls who accused Epstein of molesting or raping them, told the grand jury the victims were prostitutes, drug addicts, thieves, and liars, and then gave Epstein a deal that was everything his lawyers were asking for. Krischer is still alive, maybe drag him to DC too!

And, today Acosta will be grilled by the House Oversight Committee in closed-door testimony for the first time, though don’t expect any bombshells from that longtime toady. Since leaving the first administration he’s kept a low profile, other than to evangelize in South America, but he’s reportedly stayed in the fold by prayer meetings with Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi’s White House group, and serving on the board of Newsmax, where Greg Kelly has been portraying him as a victim of the Deep State.

Will any of the gross old perverts see consequences? Will MAGA turn on Trump for denying them the files he’s been promising them for years? Probably not, but we’re enjoying all of the episodes of As The Pederasts Turn.

[Miami Herald gift link / New Yorker archive link / Palm Beach Post]

