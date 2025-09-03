Epstein survivor Anouska De Georgiou

Six weeks ago, House Speaker Mike Johnson hastily shooed legislators off for an early summer break rather than bring a vote to the floor on The Epstein Files Transparency Act, co-sponsored by conservative Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Rep. Ro Khanna of California.

But the Epstein Files drama behind the scenes did not stop! Trump criminal defense attorney and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche spent part of his summer vacation meeting with convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, who not-for-nothing participated in the rapes, and getting her a spot in summer-camp prison after she said on tape that Donald Trump had never been anything but a perfect gentleman in her presence, and she admires him so much.

PREVIOUSLY!

And Trump himself would not shut up about the Epstein Files (you know, the files he himself had been hyping to MAGA on the campaign trail and after), how they were a BIG HOAX, one that Joe Biden planted, and also that did not exist, and that releasing them would be so unfair to the innocent people in them, and also he stopped being friends with Epstein after Epstein poached employees from the Mar-a-Lago spa, which was like the third explanation of their breakup. And he pleaded for everybody to shut up about the BORING subject of Epstein, and said NO TRUE MAGA would even care any more.

Also we learned that 1,000 FBI agents had been spending months making a spreadsheet of all of the mentions of Donald Trump in their Epstein Files. And Pam Bondi released some video of Epstein’s cell block the night he died that had minutes edited out. And Dan Bongino’s chimp brain shorted out after he was forced to say on Fox News like some kind of hostage that Epstein DID kill himself after all. And then Bongos got dis-invited from all the coverup dinner meetings and sidelined. Yep, it sure was one hot and sweaty Epstein-y end of summer, watching them tossing that grenade around!

And now summer break is over, and the egg-peened ghost of Jeffrey Epstein is once again roaming the halls of Congress. Today, Massie and Ro Khanna held a press conference with a gathering of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell survivors at the Capitol, to shame the Republicans in the House into signing on to a discharge petition to bring the Epstein Files transparency bill to a vote.

And OH BOY did that make Jeffrey Epstein’s former best friend real mad!

A White House official commenting on the discharge petition Tuesday night said supporting it would be viewed as “a hostile act.”

“Helping Thomas Massie and liberal Democrats with their attention-seeking, while the DOJ is fully supporting a more comprehensive file release effort from the Oversight Committee, would be viewed as a very hostile act to the administration.”

Somebody is skerred!

Also, yesterday the Epstein-Maxwell survivors met with House members behind closed doors for more than two hours. Nancy Mace left crying, and even Speaker Mike Johnson commended the victims as the “bravest women I've ever met” and wrung his hands that it’s “heartbreaking and infuriating that justice has been delayed so long.”

BUUUT, y’know, Johnson wants a bill but he doesn’t want Massie’s bill, because it is “inartfully drafted.” He wants Republicans to have their own bill which is better to protect the victims, because Daddy knows better than the victims do what’s good for them. Also the House Oversight Committee is working real hard right now going through Epstein Files on their own, you betcha!

And so GOP leaders are pushing their toothless bill, to let the Oversight Committee “continue its ongoing investigation into the possible mismanagement of the Federal government’s investigation of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell,” which is what they are already doing. But to prove they’re working hard and doing stuff, yesterday they released 33,295 pages of documents, which, once again, were mostly already things that were public. Justice delayed is justice denied, and they like it that way.

But Epstein’s and Maxwell’s victims and their families have questions, and they’re outraged how the government has done nothing for years but try to hide the answers. Some of these government documents have their own names on them that they have not been allowed to see. Witnesses and their families were threatened during the investigation, and they want to know who was threatening them, because they never found out.

Why did US Attorney Alexander Acosta — later Trump’s first-term secretary of Labor — make a secret (illegal) deal with Epstein without notifying the victims? Why weren’t victims called to testify? Why were victims not even told that a non-prosecution deal existed until they sued the government? The government could have saved hundreds of children from being victimized if Epstein had been in prison where he belonged, or was at least made to register as a sex offender. So why didn’t that happen? Why did people in our own government who are supposed to be serving taxpayers instead treat Epstein as so important, and the victims like nothing? And why didn’t banks notice millions in suspicious cash transactions? Why did nothing in the justice system work like it was supposed to?

Survivor Marina Lacerda, who has never spoken out before:

It is heart-wrenching that the women have been suffering for decades, starting with the justice system in Florida treating them, the former teenage girls, like the criminals, and on to the conspiracy theories that have been circulating endlessly due to the government’s complete lack of transparency. And Lacerda is also scared of Trump.

Speaking of that guy, survivor Chauntae Davies said his was Epstein’s “biggest brag” name to drop.

And the survivors are furious that Trump has insulted their pain and stoked conspiracy theories even more by calling it all a “hoax,” which he did again from the Oval Office right after their press conference during a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki. And the survivors are also furious that the government didn’t inform them that Ghislaine Maxwell was going to get moved to posh prison.

Survivor Haley Robson: “Mr. President Donald J. Trump, I am a registered Republican. Not that that matters because this is not political.” If only! “These women are real. We're here in person. […] Please humanize us. I would like Donald J. Trump and every person in America and around the world to humanize us, to see us for who we are, and to hear us for what we have to say. There is no hoax. The abuse was real.”

Humanizing people, not really his thing.

Also in attendance, Epstein survivor Anouska de Georgiou, who was reportedly introduced to Trump by Maxwell in 1997. From the London Sunday Mirror back then:

“Trump flew Madam Maxwell and the model south to the sunshine state where all three enjoyed a happy weekend together. When they returned to New York, Anouska was installed in one of Donald’s many apartments there.”

She surely knows more than she’s been saying about the friendship between those three.

And the survivors would also like everyone to know, they are putting together their own Epstein list, just for themselves (probably because they don’t want to get sued), to help them heal. Will Donald Trump be on it? But sheesh, even if he really always was a perfect gentleman, being best friends with such a child rapist who traveled around with a bunch of little girls should have been a disqualifying lack of judgment for the presidency in the first place! Along with all of the other things. It will never make sense.

Anyway, should Khanna and Massie’s discharge petition collect enough signatures, the earliest a final vote could happen is in two weeks. But Nancy Mace, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Lauren Boebert now say that they are on board, and pressure is building. Quick, Mike Johnson, come up with another ploy to buy time!

So much for Donald Trump wishing everybody would just shut up about those YAWN BORING Epstein Files. Until he can get his lickspittles in the House in line to vote to keep “investigating” forever, his dead pedo-friend problems don’t seem to be going anywhere. Nor should they!

[NBC]

Share

Wonkette runs entirely on contributions by you, our readers. Thank you for being our friend and keeping us living forever! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate