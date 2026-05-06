Wonkette

Wonkette

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GiggleSnort's avatar
GiggleSnort
3h

For $1 billion, they could probably restore the East Wing. Would be a better use of the money.

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RefillingThorsBeer's avatar
RefillingThorsBeer
3h

White House needs Ballroom you say? Somebody call LBJ's tailor!!

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