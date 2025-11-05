Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
5h

Being a celebrity and a criminal is now the highest attainment in Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs . . .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
5h

"MAHA" is the stupidest fucking acronym since...MAGA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
334 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture