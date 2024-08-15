Here is a long, gravelly tweet from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which we assume he had time to write because there were no baby bears rotting in his backseat in need of a good Central Park dumpin’ at the time.

Kennedy says the usual babbles about how today’s Democratic Party is unrecognizable compared to his father’s and uncle’s Democratic Party, which is interesting considering how none of the actual descendants of his father and uncle — at least the ones whose brains work — has endorsed his candidacy for president. In fact they’re all against it. (We’re not going to point out er um VIETNAM to RFK Jr., out of respect for the other Kennedy descendants who are not him.)

It’s deranged. He says Democrats are now the party of disenfranchisement and “coronation” of candidates. He believes every conspiracy theory MAGA has ever shat out about Kamala Harris, including that she is scared to debate or interview, so at least their efforts have been chomped up by one guy. He calls her the party of BIG PHARMA when she is literally right now talking about how she and Joe Biden just kicked their asses.

“I have no plans to endorse Kamala Harris for president. I do have a plan to defeat her,” he says.

And we guess if that doesn’t work, his Plan B is begging her for a job in her administration, because good God, this man is a fucking embarrassment to his name, his father, his uncle, and the entire human race. And endorsing her, we guess. (That’s what he seems to be denying.)

(His other Plan B is begging Donald Trump for a job.)

The Washington Post reports!

The scoop from Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey is that last week Kennedy tried to slide into Harris’s DMs with an offer she could obviously refuse: Please to give him a job in her Cabinet? And maybe he could endorse her in exchange for his irresistibly attractive offer?

Is Secretary Of Clearing Throats or Secretary Of Bring Dead Worm In Your Brain To Work Every Day open?

Weirdly, the Harris campaign has not offered RFK Jr. a job or acknowledged that he exists.

Just like the Trump campaign did not offer RFK Jr. a job when he came to them with the same sexxxy proposal, but they’re more desperate so we wouldn’t be surprised if they reconsidered, especially since it seems pretty confirmed at this point in the polls that his candidacy hurts Trump more than it hurts Harris. (You know, because he attracts absolute wackjobs.)

But he’s beggin’.

He’s got numbers that show just how much money votes each candidate could get if they signed up as an Arbonne independent consultant today hired Kennedy and let him endorse them. And he’s the most desperate of all, since after Joe Biden’s droppy-outy, not so many Americans seem to be jonesing for a third option. They’re just all deciding to vote for Kamala Harris.

It really is just the absolute kooks left with Kennedy, gnawing on carcasses together or whatever.

But don’t say he’s quitting, he is not quitting:

At the moment, Kennedy says he is continuing to campaign with the expectation that he will defeat both Trump and Harris …

Yes he is going to beat them! Ooh they are gonna get beated.

But maybe he will quit.

But he has also left open the possibility of bowing out of the race if he finds another way to bring about the change he seeks in the country, his advisers say.

And he REALLY thinks Kamala Harris should be more interested in his generous offer than she has shown so far:

“I think it is a strategic mistake for them. That’s my perspective,” Kennedy said. “I think they ought to be looking at every opportunity. I think it is going to be a very close race.”

To be clear, this quote from Kennedy and others are present in the Washington Post, which published yesterday. He also tweeted the denial above this morning, saying all those words that sound like ancient statues made out of rocks waking up after Aquaman broke the curse or something.

There is somethin’ seriously wrong with that guy. (Kennedy, not Aquaman, he’s fuckin’ hot, Kamala should def hire Aquaman.)

[Washington Post]

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?