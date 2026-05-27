Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

That boy ain’t right in the head. Leave animals alone, for fucks sake. Literally.

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Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
2h

So in 2026:

The white house is half knocked down

There’s a live fight happening on the front lawn

Gunshots are everywhere

Half the workforce is drunk

The crazy uncle is out back grabbing snakes looking for a penis to collect.

Congrats America on becoming Alabama

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