Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
17h

The Wonkette writers are *slaying* it with pop culture humor today, and welp, I could not be more delighted.

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4 replies
Skye Marthaler's avatar
Skye Marthaler
19h

For one brief moment when I saw the lead photo I thought they had reanimated the corpse of Kenny Rogers.

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