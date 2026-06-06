Wonkette

Wonkette

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R. Riddle's avatar
R. Riddle
3h

Just a reminder. Back in the 1960s, there was a McCarthy-style legislative committee in Florida that did a witch hunt of suspected homosexuals in Florida universities, the Johns Committee.

One of the tools they used, besides hiring student athletes to entrap men suspected of being gay, was using their power to get warrants for health records to identify suspected gays.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Florida_Legislative_Investigation_Committee

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ManchuCandidate's avatar
ManchuCandidate
3h

Snorting coke off toilet seats is all about making bad life choices.

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