Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
3h

I understand that historians are moving away from the notion of a Medieval Dark Age, but it feels like we are entering a New Dark Age now with religious fanaticism, science denial, and the notion that empathy is a bad thing.

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nodak. where's the beef?'s avatar
nodak. where's the beef?
2h

my first jerb was working with kids who had mental and physical disabilities.

I have few non comments about this asshole that aren't gonna get me slapped up side the head with the banhammer.

This fucker needs to be under the fucking jail.

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