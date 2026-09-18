Wonkette

Wonkette

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Napoleon's avatar
Napoleon
4h

My daughter got out of the NICU two months ago yesterday. I cannot say what I would do to this fucker.

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
5h

Mengele-without-a-medical degree knows the motto of Maladministration 2.0.

Go Lysenkoist or Go Home!

And this is one of many reasons this vile eugenicist crank was hired by Republicans to shiv Joe Biden. It's also why the resultant Harris campaign told this vile eugenicist crank to get fucked when he tried to shake them down for a position in their campaign. Because he's a vile eugenicist crank.

The Department of Pestilence is definitely punching way above its weight in Maladministration 2.0!

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