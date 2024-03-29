Republicans are having a real hard time attracting female voters these days, largely because of the whole “forcing them to have children they don’t want” thing. Although let’s be real, they’ve never actually done all that well with young women anyway. Or women in general, really.

This week, Mary Morgan, a young right-wing woman who has a gig explaining pop culture to the Tim Pool audience, and of whom I have admittedly never heard before now, asked her audience on The Site Still Known As Twitter what the GOP could do to win with other young women.

The responses to this question were, unsurprisingly, indicative of exactly why the GOP loses with women. Especially since the most popular solution was “Repeal the 19th Amendment.”

I’d love to chalk this one up to trolling, but it’s become an increasingly popular take on the Right — and besides, today’s “Oh, we’re just trolling” is tomorrow’s “This is the GOP platform now.”

Morgan, displaying an impressive amount of pick-me energy, said that she agreed that barring women from voting would be a fantastic (“based”) idea, just not realistic enough.

“okay. you can reply ‘repeal the 19th,’ and i can sit here and agree with that sentiment, and that would all be very “based.” but we know that is not going to happen - ever. i’m asking about realistic solutions”

Let us look at some of their creepier responses, shall we?

“Strong men must provide safety & security for women through honorable courtship and eventually marriage Women typically become deradicalized through the security & safety found in the headship of a good man (whether it’s through their father, husband, older brother, etc)”

What women? Who? Where?

“‘date-fluencing’— when a conservative man both dates a woman and becomes the moral leader in the relationship who suavely influences her to be more based than she otherwise would be on her own”

This would first require that there be a single “suave” conservative man out there and … hoo boy, I am just not seeing it.

1: Nationalize tiktok 2: Propagandize young women with videos about baking sourdough loaves and raising children instead of travel videos where they 'find themselves' by doing ayahuasca in a dirty shack in Peru.

Those videos already exist and it’s not working. Largely because women can, actually, bake sourdough, raise children and still want to be thought of as full human beings.

This next one comes from a woman who may or may not be a real person named Rachel with the handle “rachforthepatriarchy.”

“The only thing that can be done about it is for social conservatives to recapture the institutions, which is a decades long project. Women will not go against the grain, they will follow the propaganda. So the right needs to do what the left did during the 20th century and use NGO’s to infiltrate universities, churches, and media.”

Isn’t this what Ron DeSantis is doing in Florida, except with the actual government?

“Right side can allready start anti-revolution here on internet, more people like Jordan Peterson, more YouTube podcasts, also more right sided entertainment, right conservative way of life need to be cool again. More work at the bottom.”

Cool … again?

“Idk, young men want to return to a great America. One where God was center stage, they can afford a home off of one salary, send their kids to a safe school, and become well educated. The appeal is more innate to men. To make that translate to women is out of my wheelhouse.”

Mostly because, during the time he is referring to, we were not allowed our own credit cards and marital rape was legal.

“I don't think we can change it. There's probably a reason why historically, men never gave women power because the moment they do, it inevitably leads to societal collapse.”

Oh?

“Win the men and the women will follow, they want to date and get married? Gotta deal with the right. Statistically married women vote republican by a large percentage over unmarried women”

Aren’t these the same people who keep having to start their own dating sites because no one normal wants to date them?

“Nothing, it needs to be this way. Women have been tainted by feminism, at least over the past century. Feminism has caused this divide you speak of & it alienated women from men & then it alienated men from women. Men are just retreating to anywhere they are not hated, where their interests are respected. If the right panders to women based on the feminist values they have now, it only accomplishes the same goals as the left & our suffering will continue.”

Ah, this is not a thing that can be universalized. We’re not alienated from men, we’re alienated from creeps who think that “women have been tainted by feminism.”

Though I will agree that “it needs to be this way.”

So, we’ve been doing pretty well at the polls with “Republicans want to take your bodily autonomy away!” because it happens to be true. And I think, if they want to keep this up, we can also do pretty well with “Republicans want to take everything away, ban you from voting, and are also creepily excited by the prospect of brainwashing you, for the patriarchy.”

Also, unbridled glee from people like her boss about women getting punched in the face is probably not a real winner at the polls either.

This is not to say that these people shouldn’t scare the crap out of us, but more because they seem likely to become the next incel mass shooters, not because of their very appealing ideas.

