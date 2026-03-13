Wonkette

Wonkette

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R. Riddle's avatar
R. Riddle
2h

"“I’m somebody, dispositionally, who likes to have a good time,” she tells me. She found the humorlessness of the contemporary left more alienating than the conservatism of her youth."

She obviously didn't hang out with the cool kids at Wonkette, who even have those cakes we like.

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helenasgarden's avatar
helenasgarden
2hEdited

What kills me is that they all have a mother. What? Was she just a breeder? A side of beef? A jackal? The disconnect is of crazed proportions.

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