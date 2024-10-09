Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

You’ve all already left Tampa, right? RIGHT? What a hurricane hit could mean for ports, supply lines, imports/exports, gas, fuckin IV FLUIDS, your insurance, everything, and what the government should do (for starters) if it’s bad. (Matt Stoller)

Elon’s Twitter Nazis are going after the Jews — for instance, the mayor of Asheville, North Carolina, who’s not having a terrific week! — for oppressing the people in Hurricane Helene’s path by existing while Jewish, so that is pretty great obviously, everything is wonderful. (Gift link Washington Post)

How Ron DeSantis DQed “climate change” from the state of Florida. Great job, Ron DeSantis! (Heather Cox Richardson)

Well.

In 1991, the Bush administration rejected proposed emissions caps that would “hurt the nation's economy in the short term.” The long term is expected to make landfall just around midnight tomorrow.

“Midnight tomorrow” is tonight. :/ (The Fucking News)

Minnesota Gov. and future vice president Tim Walz went on Kimmel. I like Jimmy Kimmel! If I watched late night shows that aren’t Kids Baking Championship or house shows, I would watch Jimmy Kimmel.

What’s this? A Tim Walz coffee mug from your Wonkette? Cool.

Tim Walz coffee cup yay!

How pissed is the traditional media that Kamala Harris went on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast (not “Call Me Daddy,” my bad)? Pretty pissed! How pissed are they that Donald Trump never sits with anybody besides all the douches on Fox and Newsmax and … the rest of them? Not at all pissed! Weird. (Dan Pfeiffer) Meanwhile, SER has a lot of thoughts on the media vs. Kamala Harris, who’s not aspiring to be humble. (The Play Typer Guy)

If you missed the Nice Time of Kamala Harris proposing Medicare home health care yesterday, here it is again! (Reuters)

Don’t be Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Dave McCormick, kicked out of this Philly sandwich joint for lying that his campaign event was going to be for autism awareness. Yikes. (Daily Beast)

Do be Handsome Old Joe! Joe Biden “doesn’t believe in Taft-Hartley” and more on how the Longshoremen’s strike was over so fast, heart eyes emoji! (Noah Berlatsky)

That’s it. We all owe New York City Mayor (still, somehow?) Eric Adams an apology. Click the thingie and learn the things!

mayorericmayoradams A post shared by @mayorericmayoradams

In re: AP.

Sounds like Justice Amy Coney Barrett wasn’t an idiot, again. That’s always nice! Samuel Alito, naturally, was: ghost guns edition. (Chris Geidner at Law Dork)

Well, Netflix canceled Jeff Goldblum as Zeus show “Kaos,” the best thing I’ve ever seen, and apparently Variety’s critic is an idiot too. (Variety)

From the comments, it’s the breakfast martini! I accept. (Didsbury Gin)

It was so many hours yesterday before I fixed the Jennifer Garner tours you through her house link that I am giving it to you again today. Once again, the video at the top of the linked page is the rec! She is charming! (Architectural Digest)

I’m gonna make vases out of gourds, fuckin see if I don’t. (I might not.) (The Spruce on youtube)

What’s coming right up? It’s the Wonkette Halloween party for YOU on Sat., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., at our home! Email rebecca at wonkette dot com, email header I AM NOT COMING TO KILL YOU, for our address! Free of course, but donations will be accepted for the Michigan Democrats!

Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations and one tiny Amazon button. Using this button gives Wonkette a small commission on anything you put in your cart until you check out OR unless you close your tab first, obviously. It is Amazon Prime days apparently right now, so if you are doing that anyway, you should do it with us.

Amazon portal!

You can use this paypal button right here for one-time donations OR to make any monthly contribution of your choosing! (The regular subscribe button only lets you do $8 a month OR $120 or more annually.)

Donations for your Wonkette!

They say you should put a second subscribe button at the bottom, so.