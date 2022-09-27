To the extent that anything involving Roger Stone could be called "perfect," there is a kind of perfect echo in that filthy old goat being intimately involved in the campaign to enlist Russia to help Trump get elected in 2016, as well as the coup plot to keep Trump in office in 2021. Particularly since the details of his involvement in both criminal ventures were first revealed thanks to that self-aggrandizing bastard's inability to shut his stupid mouth.

In 2019, Steven Bannon testified that Stone bragged about his contacts with Wikileaks and Julian Assange, who were acting as a cutout for the Russian government to launder hacked DNC emails. But in 2020, he cut out the middleman, letting a Danish film crew follow and record his ratfucking efforts for posterity ... and also for the House January 6 Select Committee. Which is a pretty substantial display of bad judgment, even for a guy who to got himself booted off Bob Dole's presidential campaign after using his wife's credit card to run personal ads in a magazine called Local Swing Fever .

Filmmakers Christoffer Guldbrandsen and Frederik Marbell followed Stone around off and on for three years while making their film “ A Storm Foretold ,” which is due to be released this year. In March, they turned some of their footage over the Washington Post , which first reported Stone's prediction in July of 2020 that Trump would use force to remain in power, no matter how Americans voted.

“It’s going to be really nasty,” Stone said at home on July 9, 2020, predicting that Democrats would try to steal the election. “If the electors show up at the electoral college, armed guards will throw them out,” he said, apparently referring to ceremonial meetings of electors in state capitals.



“ ‘I’m the president. F--- you,’ ” Stone said, imagining Trump’s remarks. “ ‘You’re not stealing Florida, you’re not stealing Ohio. I’m challenging all of it, and the judges we’re going to are judges I appointed.’ ”

Originally, the filmmakers refused to comply with a subpoena for their footage from the January 6 Committee, but now they've decided to hand over what they have.

“Being with Roger Stone and people around him for nearly three years, we realized what we saw after the 2020 election and Jan. 6 was not the culmination but the beginning of an antidemocratic movement in the United States,” Guldbrandsen told the Post this week.

So at tomorrow's hearing — set for Wednesday at 1 p.m., join us, please! — we'll see clips from the film, including one played on CNN in which Stone says on November 1, “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence. Shoot to kill, see an antifa, shoot to kill. Fuck ’em. Done with this bullshit.”

After which Stone immediately qualified his statement with, “I am of course only kidding. We renounce violence completely. We totally renounce violence. The Left is the only ones who engage in violence.”

This denial might be more credible if he wasn't palling around with Proud Boys, who spent November and December rampaging in DC and then went on to breach the barricades at the Capitol on January 6. Ditto for the Oath Keepers, with whom he was keeping company on the day itself as they plotted to overthrow the government. Members of both groups have now been indicted for seditious conspiracy against the US government, so maybe miss us with the bullshit about antifa being the "real" violent threat to America. And not for nothing, but those guys had the world's shittiest op-sec , and they're starting to flip . But, hey, good luck, Rog! Surely when the chips are down these stalwart face-lickers will have your back!

SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY! Congrats To The Proud Boys On Getting Their Indictment Bumped Up To Seditious Conspiracy

CRAP OP-SEC! Crafty Proud Boy Leader Records His Own Witness, Umm, Management

LICKIN FACE! Jailbound Proud Boys Leader Idiot Talkin' About The Boys Lickin' Face And Slappin' Ass, Isn't That 'Magical'?

CNN reports on another clip in which Stone, who had already been convicted of witness tampering and pardoned on the eve of having to serve his sentence, bitched about the White House lawyers blocking his preemptive pardon for whatever he did on and leading up to January 6.



“I believe the President is for it. The obstacles are these – are these lily-livered, weak-kneed bureaucrats in the White House Counsel’s Office and now they must be crushed because they’ve told the President something that’s not true,” Stone rails.

For his part, Stone insists the clips have been "manipulated and selectively edited."

"How ironic that Kim Kardashian and I are both subjected to computer manipulated videos on the same day,” he whined to CNN, adding that “The excerpts you provided below prove nothing, certainly they do not prove I had anything to do with the events of January 6th. That being said, it clearly shows I advocated for lawful congressional and judicial options."

In summary and in conclusion, the clips showing Roger Stone advocating for peaceful protest and honest appeals to the judiciary are completely doctored. And if you suggest otherwise, you're a damn dirty Antifa, who should be shot on sight.

[ WaPo / WaPo / CNN ]

