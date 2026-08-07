Universal pre-K, it may surprise you to know, is one of the few things that a large of Americans can agree on. In fact, 74 percent of Americans (including 69 percent of Republicans) say that childcare is a good use of their federal tax dollars. And it is! Not just for reasons of compassion, but because it is the most logical way of doing things. Parents need childcare in order to work so that they can provide for their children, but 70 percent say they struggle to afford said childcare. At the same time, childcare is among the most poorly paid professions and one in seven childcare workers (who are disproportionately women, and disproportionately women of color) lives in poverty. Also, at the same time, kids who are enrolled in high quality childcare and pre-K programs are 70 percent less likely to be arrested for violent crimes by the time they turn 18.

So — parents can’t afford it, but even with that high cost, the workers are underpaid, and it’s something from which we all benefit, whether we have children who need it or not. The only thing that makes any sense for everyone involved is for it to be a universal public good, subsidized by our tax dollars.

But Rudy Giuliani has a pretty compelling case against all of that, and it is that universal pre-K programs will teach 6-month-old babies to hate their parents and become “transvestites,” which I guess is the kind of term you use when you think it’s still 1975.

On Monday’s edition of his “America's Mayor Live” show on YouTube, which is so popular and influential that I am just finding out that it exists today, Giuliani railed against the extremely popular and beloved man who does not have to go around Norma Desmonding about how he used to be the mayor of New York City, on account of how he is the current mayor of New York City.

Transcript via Media Matters:

“Remember Mamdani, the candidate, the completely useless guy who’s never had a job, never had responsibilities, has a rich family as a ne'er-do-well, but he’s an out-and-out communist, wants to have free grocery stores, free daycare, free everything you can think of.”

Not a ne’er-do-well!

For the record, the grocery stores will not be offering free food. The point of the grocery stores is that regular grocery chains that are focused on making a profit don’t want to open stores in certain areas, because they aren’t as profitable, but the people who live there still need food. Crazy, I know! Much like childcare and pre-K, this isn’t a problem that the free market can solve, and so other measures must be considered. That being said, the food will be discounted by 30 percent, so that’s nice.

“And he wants to have free, free pre-K starting at six months old. Six months old. What the hell is he going to teach them at six months old? How to hate the parents, that's what he’s going to teach them. How — hey, did you ever think of being a girl, kid? Not bad being a girl. Come on, it doesn’t hurt to chop your penis off.”

That sure is a weird conversation to imagine anyone having with a literal baby.

It should be fairly obvious that the reason for starting it at six months old is so that parents can go to work, not because they expect a baby to start doing algebra. But hey! It’s just more fun to imagine that the real purpose is teaching infants to hate their parents and chop off their body parts for funsies, isn’t it?

For the record, no one would be legally required to send their babies to these centers, so anyone who imagines that this is what would be going on would be free to not participate.

“Am I kidding or am I not kidding? Am I being a little crude to make the point? You’re damn right I am. Is it a point that needs to be made dramatically? You're damn right it does.”

Not really! People want childcare.

Giuliani then whined for a minute about how much it will cost and how if you make taxpayers pay for it, they will leave the city, which does not seem likely.

“So he was going to spend $3 billion on this. It’s now already gone up to $6 billion. You see, I want you to look at that too about these communist, socialist, liberals, and useless Democrats, which are most of them in office. They have no concept of money. When I was mayor, they had no concept of money. I was able to be friends with them then because they weren’t traitors to the United States. But they were completely useless jackasses as executives. “‘We'll have free daycare.’ OK. Who's going to pay for it? ‘The taxpayers.’ And if you stop making them pay for it, how many taxpayers you’re going to have left? You’re going to have less, because there comes a point in which if you make them pay for it, you have so few taxpayers, you can’t pay for it, and it goes bankrupt like Social Security. ‘I didn't think of that. It’ll work out. We’ll just — we’ll just tax the billionaires.’ Did it ever occur to you the billionaires could leave your city or a state? ‘They won’t.’ But you’re not in charge of that, and they are. ‘Well, we’ll tax the ones that remain and we’ll ask — we’ll ask the last one to put out the lights. But we can keep them in The United States?’ No. You can’t. You can’t. How the hell do you think over the last 30 or 40 years during Democratic administrations, Ireland had a complete turnaround because of taxes. I can give you example after example.”

Six billion divided by 8.5 million (the number of people in New York City) comes out to about $700 per person a year — $941 if it’s just divvied up between those living above the poverty line. Childcare costs families there approximately $13,000 to $20,000 per child, per year. While some people will pay more in taxes and some people will pay less, no families will have to pay $20,000. We all benefit, including billionaires, so we should all shoulder the burden. If this is something that will make the billionaires run away screaming, then who wants them in their city anyhow?

“The Democrats are rendered stupid by virtue of their philosophy. They live in Alice in Wonderland. And from Alice in Wonderland, you cannot make a practical judgment about tough and hard facts. Like, if you want to educate every kid from six months up, where are you going to get the money for? How about we go dig one deeper. Why are you doing that? Are you doing that so that you teach them how to read and write? That they, at the early age, like the young people of Greece, learn critical reasoning so they can be independent people who can make judgments on their own and not be brainwashed by your communist educational institutions and your communist media? No. You don’t do that.”

To be clear, this is not about teaching infants the Socratic method, it is about providing childcare for parents and social-emotional development for children. That being said, I think we all wish that Rudy Giuliani had, at any point in his life, been taught “critical reasoning” skills, as they might have prevented him from going on an entire diatribe about how “the libs” want to brainwash your six-month-old son into hating you and loving a sequin evening gown.

“You teach them that it’s OK to be a transvestite. In fact, you have transvestites come to school and give lectures to show them it’s perfectly OK. And if you want to change your — if you want to change your gender and you don’t want to tell your parents, perfectly — parents are the enemy. “I’m explaining to you Democrat philosophy that is ruining your children. This is the reason that they’re like they are.”

No, they hate you because you are the kind of person who watches Rudy Giuliani on YouTube and thinks “Boy, is this ever tolerable! More of this, please!” They hate you because you probably think that children are “identifying” as cats and insisting upon using litter boxes to go to the bathroom. They hate you because you take a super fun and joyful thing like Drag Queen Story Hour and try to turn it into some kind of sordid child grooming activity. They hate you because you wouldn’t want to teach kids that they can wear whatever they damn well please, and that we are to respect the humanity of all people regardless of what they choose to wear — even if they choose to wear hideous burgundy and brown sports coats with mustard shirts and paisley ties.

Seriously, this is one of the ugliest outfits I’ve ever seen.

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I think perhaps the most refreshing thing about Zohran Mamdani is that he’s showing people that we don’t have to live this way. Things can be nice. Things can be less stressful if we all work together. It’s a lesson Rudy Giuliani could stand to learn himself. It has to be very stressful coming up with all of those ridiculous conspiracy theories just on the off chance that one of them could strike a major death blow against … preschool.

Quite frankly, he seemed a lot happier in drag.

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