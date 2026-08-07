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Wonkette

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Belle la Bête f/k/a Girl Guide's avatar
Belle la Bête f/k/a Girl Guide
4h

I can’t believe this guy was a national hero after 9/11. The only thing in a crater of rubble now is his integrity.

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
4h

They can’t spare a fucking dime for child care but hey, what the fuck, have another $500 billion for the Department of WARRRRRR budget.

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