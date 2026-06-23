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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
30m

Never forget:

Ricky Davila

‪@therickydavila.bsky.social

“Pro-life” House fascist republican Kat Cammack tried to hide her life threatening pregnancy complication in 2024 where she needed an abortion in order to survive.

So abortion healthcare services are okay for them when they need it, but not everyone else? Evil hypocrites.

https://bsky.app/profile/therickydavila.bsky.social/post/3mowj7a3z4s2v

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Runfastandwin's avatar
Runfastandwin
39m

Hopefully women in Maine will come out in force and send this troglodyte into retirement.

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