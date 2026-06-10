Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
26m

It is HOT in Cleveland!

heat index 97* currently.

I hooked up the bedroom A/C (it is a portable unit, not supposed to have window units, our windows probably couldn't hold one, lol), not going to have another sweaty night!

Then found a second portable a/c on sale, 8,000 BTUs, $230. Now I can also keep my front room which is my office space, cool! I sweated it out last year.

Because even though they are called "portable" you need to connect a vent to a window to get rid of the hot air, and they need duct tape to keep it in place, it is not going anywhere once I have hooked it up.

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ManchuCandidate's avatar
ManchuCandidate
2hEdited

The stupidest part is how the execubots want it both ways. They want Bari Weiss and her gang of incompetent minions to run roughshod over the journos ("The beatings will continue till morale improves") AND still want people to think CBS News isn't a clogged toilet.

Can't have it both ways dumbshits.

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